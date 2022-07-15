Skip to main content

Air Force Research Lab Commander on Hypersonic Weapons

A Warrior Maven exclusive interview with US Air Force Maj. Gen. & Commander of the Air Force Research Lab, Heather Pringle

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below

As recently as the 21st of March of this year, we conducted an experiment at NASA Wallops Flight Facility. And we had a boundary layer turbulence bulk flight experiment, which successfully launched. And what this did is it helped inform the research at the boundary level at the boundary layer where the error is so much more turbulent. 

And we were looking at some complex geometries that are different from the systems that we have today. And so by doing these kinds of experiments, by partnering in these ways, and basic research, then we're informing the shapes of the weapons and the aircraft and the flight systems that we have in the future. 

Be sure to watch the full video for insights.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

