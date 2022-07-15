Air Force Research Lab Commander on Hypersonic Weapons

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below

As recently as the 21st of March of this year, we conducted an experiment at NASA Wallops Flight Facility. And we had a boundary layer turbulence bulk flight experiment, which successfully launched. And what this did is it helped inform the research at the boundary level at the boundary layer where the error is so much more turbulent.

And we were looking at some complex geometries that are different from the systems that we have today. And so by doing these kinds of experiments, by partnering in these ways, and basic research, then we're informing the shapes of the weapons and the aircraft and the flight systems that we have in the future.

