Pentagon Report Says Nuclear Weapons Only For "Extreme Circumstances" ...... Rules out "No First Use" Policy

Video Above: New Air Force "Sentinel" ICBM to Fire Off 2024 - Counter Future Threats

By Kris Osborn, President, Center for Military Modernization

(Washington D.C.) The Biden Administration’s refusal to embrace a “No First Use” nuclear declaratory policy in the recently published 2022 Nuclear Posture Review seems to make sense in light of the escalating global threat environment.

Nuclear Posture Review

While the text of the report is clear to emphasize that nuclear weapons exist as a necessity for “deterrence” purposes and not as an operational “attack” option persay, the document does not rule out the possibility in “extreme circumstances.”

“As long as nuclear weapons exist, the fundamental role of nuclear weapons is to deter nuclear attack on the United States, our Allies, and partners. The United States would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interests of the United States or its Allies and partners,” the text of the NPR states.

The wording of the NPR document seems quite specific as it cites that there “remains a narrow range of contingencies in which nuclear weapons may still play a role.”

Certainly any consideration of an initial nuclear “attack” of any kind does not in any way align with the Pentagon’s strategic thinking, yet allowing for the full range of possibility does seem to strengthen a deterrence posture. This thinking, as outlined in the text of the NPR, explains that adopting a No First Use policy would present an “unacceptable level of risk.”

“We conducted a thorough review of a broad range of options for nuclear declaratory policy – including both No First Use and Sole Purpose policies – and concluded that those approaches would result in an unacceptable level of risk in light of the range of non-nuclear capabilities being developed and fielded by competitors that could inflict strategic-level damage to the United States and its Allies and partners,” the document states.

A lot of the specifics informing DoD’s rationale for this policy approach are not likely to be available for understandable security reasons, however there are many clear variables and circumstances informing the current threat equation. For instance, the Pentagon’s just published report on China cites three Nuclear Ballistic Missiles capable of hitting the US mainland directly from China. The report, called “Military and Security Development Regarding the People’s Republic of China,” specifies the range of China’s CSS4 Mod2 Mod3 as having an ability to reach 13,000km.

Two other nuclear missiles can also reach the US from China, the DF-41 and CSS 10 Mod 2 able to reach 12,000km and 11,200km respectively. The distance between Beijing and Los Angeles is 10,084km, placing California within direct reach of all three of these Chinese nuclear missiles. China is also developing a precision nuclear strike capability with its DF-26 medium range anti-ship ballistic missile able to travel as far as 2,000 miles. Added to this threat circumstance, the PRC is also building new ground silo ICBM fields which will cumulatively contain as many as 300 silos, the Pentagon report says.

Given this, it is by no means surprising that the Pentagon NPR is clear to emphasize the ongoing modernization and enhancement of the US nuclear triad. There are several critical new systems emerging such as the nuclear-armed F-35A, Sentinel ICBM slated to deploy by the end of the decade and air-dropped, nuclear-armed cruise missile called the Long Range Standoff (LRSO) weapon. The Pentagon’s NPR calls for full funding of many critical elements of the nuclear triad to include the B-21, Sentinel and LRSO, among others.

“To deter large-scale attacks, we will field a modern, resilient nuclear Triad. To deter theater attacks and nuclear coercion of Allies and partners, we will bolster the Triad with capabilities that further strengthen regional deterrence, such as F-35A dual-capable fighter aircraft (DCA) equipped with the B61-12 bomb; the W76-2 warhead; and the Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) weapon,” the NPR states.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.