Air Force B-2 Destroys Moving Ship Target With Precision JDAMs Modified for Ocean Attack

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

A US Air Force B-2 and Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 destroyed moving ship targets from the air in a live-fire exercise over the Norwegian Sea .... using traditional air-dropped precision weapons modified for maritime attack.

The US Air Force is arming its fleet of B-2 bombers with an ability to destroy enemy surface ships at sea with specially modified Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) configured with a special high-tech seeker designed to track moving surface warships.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory effort, called QUICKSINK, not only brings new dimensions of multi-domain attack to the famous B-2 but also enables "mass" to a greater degree as it reconfigures traditional precision-guided JDAMS. Unlike more exquisite and expensive air-fired anti-ship weapons such as the LRASM (Long Range Anti-Ship Missile), JDAMs are lower cost and capable of being dropped in larger numbers on an enemy at sea. Potentially, a QUICKSINK-capable B-2 armed with JDAMs configured for maritime attack might have success destroying an enemy carrier or carrier strike group from high-altitudes with a large volume of air-dropped precision firepower.

It would seem that a high-altitude stealthy attack on an enemy maritime warfare surface formation could prove both effective and highly survivable. Surface ships not only have far reaching deck-mounted guns but are also armed with anti-aircraft weapons, sensors and interceptor missiles of all ranges. With the QUICKSINK program, a B-2 could deliver both mass and precision in a multi-domain bombing attack much less detectable and targetable than fighter jets or larger, less-stealthy bombers.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University