Air Force & Northrop Collaborate to "Surge" B-21 Production

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

There does appear to be some consensus that a collaborative effort between the Air Force and Northrop Grumman could generate highly sought after “surges” in B-21 production as the program gains momentum on its journey to large-scale operational service. Even though only a small number of B-21s are “airborne” thus far, demand for the emerging stealth bomber seems without limit.

There are many reasons for this related to its expanding operational scope, multi-mission capability, next-generation stealth and command and control technologies. The new platform will operate as far more than an attack “bombing” platform but also control drones and function as a flying aerial node supporting multi-domain networking and information analysis.

B-21 Production Surge

The current optimism is driven by the belief that production can surge and “flex” at Northrop’s existing Plant 42 facilities in Palmdale, California. The manufacturing realities in place have been strengthened immeasurably by Northrop Grumman’s effort to use internal funding to overhaul and streamline production capability to meet anticipated Air Force demand, In July of 2025, a legislative package of $4.5 billion was approved specifically for B-11 production.

Northrop CEO Kathy Warden has asked that an accelerated production effort should involve a revised, fair “deal” to account for financial risks absorbed by Northrop. Some have suggested that if the goal is to deliver two new B-21s a year, a second production facility may be needed, yet actual plans appear unclear.

B-21 in Demand

The B-21 is believed to incorporate an entirely new generation of stealth technology, some of which might be visible to the human eye. However, the most impactful elements of the B-21 likely relate to what is less visible to the eye, as the bomber is likely built with an entirely new generation of computing and sensing. Senior Pentagon leaders have been clear that the B-21 will control drones from the cockpit and function as a flying, multi-domain command and control “node” in the sky gathering, analyzing and transmitting time sensitive combat intelligence information across multiple domains in real time. The bomber can not only deliver ordnance as needed but also direct drones to conduct surveillance, attack air defenses or even deliver munitions when directed by a human. The B-21’s AI-enabled on board computing will need to perform analytics at the point of collection, streamline information and quickly identify moments of relevance for nearby aircraft, fighter jets, ground-based command and control and even surface ships as needed. This requires technologies often referred to as gateways, systems able to pool, gather, organize and essentially “translate” data between otherwise incompatible sensors and transport layers. This is done through the use of IP protocols and interfaces engineered to integrate data from different sources.

Open Architecture Engineering

The B-21 is being built with a set of common standards and protocols designed to streamline production, ensure interoperability and propel modernization, things which might make “surging” production more realistic and effective. Since the beginning of conceptual work and subcomponent prototyping of the B-21, senior weapons developers have prioritized common IP protocol standards and open architecture for the bomber to ensure that it will be positioned to integrate new weapons and technologies as they become available. The idea is to ensure that the platform can upgrade and modernize as new innovations arrive in future years. For instance, not only will the bomber carry a full arsenal of existing weapons but its computing and fire control will be adaptable such that it can accommodate future weapons as well. What is known so far is that the B-21 will fly with the latest Mod 12 and Mod 13 variants of the classic B-61 nuclear bomb. This will allow crews and decision makers to operate with a wider range of flexibility because a modern Mod 13 variant of the B-61 integrates several different types of bombs into a single form factor. One single bomb can be adjusted for penetrating attack, area detonation or other kinds of blast effects as required by the mission. The aircraft will also carry the dual-purpose Long Range Stand Off Weapon, or LRSO, a cruise missile capable of targeting and destroying air defenses from stand off ranges. The weapon can be used as a conventional or nuclear weapon.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel.