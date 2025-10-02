Air Force Research Lab Pioneers Autonomous "Mission Planning" Drone System

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

The current drone war explosion introduces a host of complex and often interwoven variables, as unmanned systems often need to be re-tasked upon encountering new threat information, network time sensitive target data across multiple nodes in real time and operate in close coordination with other drones and human pilots in a matter of seconds ... or milliseconds

The Air Force Research Laboratory is working on streamlining these complexities into an autonomous drone command and control ISR system (Intelligence, Reconnaissance, Surveillance) called Resolute Sentry ... enabling drones to autonomously conduct mission planning and re-tasking in an adaptable, high-speed fashion without needing human intervention. Of course decisions regarding the use of lethal force are, per Pentagon doctrine, made by a human .... yet there are many surveillance and targeting tasks, prioritization adjustments and mission planning specifics which can be done autonomously in a way that massively improves efficiency.

"It takes data coming from different sources to create sensor fusion for a dynamic common tactical picture, which is then used to do autonomous mission replanning in seconds rather than minutes for tactical-edge RPAs (Drones. Remotely Piloted Aircraft), so remotely piloted aircraft. ... so what it does is it lowers the workload on the pilots and creates a one-screen for them to be able to respond to threat pop-ups" Mr. Eric Reed, program manager, Resolute Sentry Air Force Research Lab, told Warrior at the 2025 Air Force Association Symposium.

The Resolute Sentry system uses software, high-speed computer processing and interfaces to generate an integrated common tactical picture enabling multiple drones to track multiple targets .... and adjust or re-direct as needed ... simultaneously.

There are scenarios wherein a single drone could track multiple targets for human decision makers, or a single human could simultaneously manage large numbers of drones sharing information and autonomously sending input to humans performing command and control. In many cases, a surveillance drone may come across new information of great significance and need to adapt its flight path or sensor payload in a manner of seconds. Therefore, making these determinations instantly at the tactical edge introduces air combat advantage of paradigm-changing proportions.



