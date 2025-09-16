China's Two-Seat Stealth J-20S Suggests AI & Loyal Wingman Drones

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

The formal arrival of China’s J-20S two-seat 5th-generation stealth fighter jet variant suggests several key developments with the People’s Liberation Army - Air Force strategy and concepts of operation, as it indicates the Chinese greatly value “human” cognition as something which can operate in tandem with AI-enabled computing systems. In development now for several years, the “S” model made its public debut during China’s recent military parade. Along with ConOps implications, the arrival of the J-20S also seems to indicate that the PLA AF is pursuing extensive levels of “loyal wingman” manned-unmanned teaming as well.

J-20S & AI

AI and F-35-like “sensor fusion” technology have progressed to the point wherein computer automation is capable of performing time sensitive functions at paradigm-changing speeds, and unmanned AI-enabled fighter jets have in some instances out-performed human pilots in dogfighting experiments. The US Air Force has even flown fighter jets with an AI-copilot called Artuu able to provide high-speed analysis, sensor integration and data analytics in support of a human pilot.

However, despite the arrival of advanced AI, Pentagon weapons developers remain clear and steadfast in their belief that an “optimal” approach to combat requires a deliberate, synergistic blending of both AI-capable computing and human decision making. The PLA is well known for its intense emphasis upon AI, yet the arrival of a 2-seat J-20 suggests that Chinese thinking may be similar to US strategy when it comes to prioritizing both AI and human cognition. A Chinese government-backed newspaper called the Global Times seems to confirm this in an essay about the public debut of the J-20S

The essay reads:

"Having one more pilot means having one more mission commander. In the era of fifth-generation fighter jet, the addition of a pilot to the J-20S is like a number ten player in soccer, who could both score points on his own and command the members of the warplane formation in combat," military expert Zhang Xuefeng told the Global Times.

Manned Unmanned Teaming

A twin-seat J-20 would also seem to suggest that the PLA AF is very committed to manned-unmanned teaming and the kind of “loyal wingman” strategies employed by the US. US Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft are already airborne, and the Pentagon has long maintained that its 6th-generation stealth fighter will be a “family of systems.” Sure enough, the emerging F-47 will be expected to operate many drones from the cockpit to test enemy air defenses, blanket areas with ISR and even fire weapons when directed by a human. By adding an F-14-like “aviator” seat, the J-20S will very likely operate as an aerial command and control node in the sky able to direct drone attacks and network key data across multiple domains in a manner similar to the F-47, F-22 and F-35.

AESA Radar

There is yet another dimension to this related to the J-20s long-range Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system, as it appears engineered to support a more defensive or “counterinterventionist” posture. This might be the case because the J-20 operates with a larger nose radome able to accommodate a large number of densely packaged transit-receive (T&R) modules. Academic research establishes a clear, linear relationship between T/R modules and radar effectiveness.

A 2025 academic essay published by the Pentagon’s National Defense University’s Air University cites evidence that the J-20 AESA radar could be more powerful and longer range than its US equivalents.

“According to a 2016 essay in Sina Military News, the J-20 radar achieves 50-percent more power than the F-22 and reaches a comparatively longer detection range. The essay further establishes a direct and clear connection between T/R modules and detection distance; ‘it can be seen that the number of T/R modules directly determines the size of the transmission power and

the distance of the detection distance…..the TR module is equivalent to a relay station and signal amplifier.’” (National Defense University, Air University, China Aerospace Studies Institute. July 28, 2025. Written by Kris Osborn, CASI Associate)

The presence of a longer-range or more powerful AESA radar does not mean a J-20 would prevail in an engagement with an F-22 or F-35, as there are many components to air superiority, yet it would suggest a “counter interventionist” operational concept. Perhaps the PLA sees the J-20S as a key command and control, drone-controlling aerial node fighter able to defend the perimeter of mainland China and “see” and “attack” incoming threats from further stand-off ranges.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University