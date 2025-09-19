How Does the B-21 Cost One-Third of a $2 Billion B-2?

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

As the second B-21 stealth bomber blasts onto the air war scene, and many anticipate the Pentagon buying more than the previously planned 100 aircraft, observers are likely sharpening focus upon costs, production efficiency and manufacturing specifics.

Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force have for years been sharply focused on taking measures to prevent cost overruns, streamline maintenance and modernization and ensure a steady, reliable and highly efficient production line. Interestly, the B-21 effort has overall received favorable reviews for its manufacturing success and cost controls. The Northrop and Air Force goal has for many years been centered upon ensuring there are no “F-35-like” cost overruns, production delays and maintenance challenges. Overall, the effort seems to have been successful, as numerous measures were taken to control costs years ago.

A single B-21 is reported to cost roughly $692million, nearly “one-third” of a $2 billion B-2. This may seem somewhat striking given that the B-21 is much more advanced than a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, yet it is the result of years of planning, supply-chain management and “modular” or “open” technical standards. Years ago during early subcomponent prototyping and conceptual work on the B-21, senior Air Force leaders emphasized "modularity," a term used to explain that open, common IP protocol technical standards were woven into the aircraft’s design since its inception for the purpose of ensuring commonality across the fleet and ensuring seamless, rapid modernization.

Common Standards & Modularity

With common standards, new technologies, sensors, weapons and computing can be quickly accommodated and integrated successfully without having to “re-engineer” portions of the aircraft. Since its inception, the B-21 has been built with intent so align with this kind of modular production and modernization approach. The intent is to ensure that, years from now, the arrival of a previously unknown new weapon can be quickly and seamlessly added to the aircraft. This is also of great significance in the realm of computing and AI, because new algorithms can be engineered to make massive performance improvements at lightning speed.

In a simple sense, costs are lowered by sheer volume, meaning cost-per aircraft are lowered as more are built. There are only 20 B-2s in existence as the production effort was stopped years ago, yet the Pentagon plans for at least 100 or more B-21s. This means acquisition and integration of common parts and long-lead items can be streamlined, purchased in bulk and applied across the fleet. Should the Pentagon seek to expand its anticipated B-21 fleet size well beyond 100 airframes, something considered highly likely given today’s threat environment, costs will lower further. Also, Northrop Grumman took specific measures to mitigate cost overruns and complications early in the program, and has reportedly agreed to absorb some initial losses for the purpose of ensuring a high-performing production program.

There is yet another variable likely contributing to the production success of the B-21 thus far, and it is far less palpable or observable to the eye than the clear visible process of bending metal for hardware, stealth exterior and weapons systems…. “Morale.” Northrop Grumman and its industry partners, with strong collaborative support from the Pentagon, have accurately prioritized and fast-tracked the B-21 with the understanding that “mass matters” alongside the emergence of exquisite high-performance technologies. Therefore, large numbers of B-21s need to be built to ensure the kinds of large envelope, wide-spanning theater formations deemed necessary for a potential large-scale, great power conflict. This is also particularly true given that the B-21 is also expected to operate as a “flying command and control” sensor node in the sky in position to gather, organize, analyze and transmit critical time-sensitive combat data. As part of this, the B-21 will also operate groups of drones from the cockpit.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University