5th Gen Stealth Jet War: Chinese J-20 vs US F-22

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

(Washington, DC) As the much-discussed yet still somewhat mysterious Chinese J-20 blasts more fully into public view and appears in larger numbers, many are likely to again analyze a difficult and “tough to truly know” question….could the People’s Liberation Army - Air Force J-20 out-perform an F-22 in a one-on-one air combat engagement?

While it may seem that there are simply far too many variables and “unknowns” to generate any kind of useful analysis, there are a handful of indicators which may shed some light on the question. An initial and somewhat self-evident consideration is simply pure speed, an area where the F-22 has a known advantage. The Raptor’s Mach 2.25 is faster than the J-20s cited speed of Mach 2.0, something which might give the F-22 a slight advantage in the realm of high-speed aerial agility fundamental to dogfighting success. However, longer-range sensing, AESA detection, engine thrust vectoring ability and weapons reach could mitigate this advantage, should the J-20 operate with advantages in these areas.

J-20 WS-15 Engine

In recent years, the PLA has written regularly in its state-backed newspapers about its domestically-built J-20 engine upgrades which, unlike the early J-20 Russian-engineered engines, are indigenously designed and built in China. The latest J-20B engine model from 2022, called the Shenyang WS-15, is said to introduce new levels of engine-enabled thrust vectoring and bring F-22-like Supercruise technology, according to an interesting 2022 article in the South China Morning Post.

Supercruise is of course known as the ability to sustain Mach 2 speeds without needing high-powered, fuel-consuming afterburner, something which greatly extends any ability to maneuver and vector in air combat for longer periods of time. Mach 2 speed, sustained without afterburner, simply means high speeds can be sustained longer without needing to refuel.

Thrust to Weight Ratio

The largest impact of improvements to the WS-15 likely pertain to thrust-to-weight ratio, something which has a clear and decisive impact on a jet’s agility in air combat. High-powered thrust combined with a lighter overall weight naturally increases speed, maneuverability and sheer dog-fighting prowess. The F-22 with “round nozzles” is reported to operate with a thrust-to-weight ratio of 1.37 … the best in the world according to World Defence. However, an essay from the Aviation Geek Club in Oct, 2024 states that the WS-15 improves the thrust to weight ratio of the J-20 to 1.25, making it more competitive with an F-22.

Perhaps the ultimate margin of distance would pertain to more difficult to discern variables such as any ability to “see,” “detect” and “target” an enemy fighter jet.

The J-20 has a larger nose radome compared with the pointier front of an F-22, something which might suggest it has a more powerful, longer-range AESA radar. This question is explored in great detail in an academic paper published by National Defense University called “A Look at China’s J-20 AESA Radar,” The NDU “Air University” research explores the question as to whether the J-20 AESA radar is larger due the larger nose radome and “packaged” with more transmit-receive modules (T/R Modules) capable of detecting a target from longer ranges than an F-22.

A larger nose radome and more high-powered RF radar signals, however, are not only less stealthy but also more vulnerable to being “jammed.” More power density packaged into a nose radome AESA would also likely emit a stronger and more detectable heat signature, something which would clearly compromise stealth effectiveness. Therefore, even if the J-20s AESA were longer range, it might not translate into a one-on-one aerial combat advantage in closer proximity.

Weight and Size

However, overall “weight” and “size” are also critical to this equation, and the J-20 is 7ft longer and arguably less agile and stealthy. While the empty weight of an F-22 is roughly 6,000 pounds heavier, it appears capable of operating with a superior thrust to weight ratio. Due to this, a closer-in air-to-air engagement would likely favor an F-22, depending upon weapons range and accuracy, targeting sensor fidelity, computing and aerial fire control.

There are also the easy to overlook simple questions of weapons range and targeting efficiency. A fighter jet with better sensing and course-correcting, re-targetable long-range air-to-air missiles would seem better positioned to prevail, as it could “hit” and “destroy” an enemy jet at standoff-distances where it cannot itself be targeted. The J-20 is cited as having an F-35-like EOTS, or electro-optical targeting system, and IRST for infrared search and track. The individual components of these sensing and targeting technologies, and their respective capabilities, would likely heavily impact the outcome of any J-20 vs. F-22 air engagement.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University