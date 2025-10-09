Chinese J-20 Armed With PL-15 200km Air-to-Air Missiles

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

The Chinese J-20 is well known for its Mach 2.0 speed and 5th-generation stealth configuration, yet beneath the surface of these more visible or widely discussed performance parameters, the People’s Liberation Army - Air Force (PLA AF) J-20 also operates with a lesser-known, unique “bomb-truck” type of ability. Available specs on the J-20 say the aircraft can take off with 27,988 pounds of internal and external ordnance, an amount much larger than a fully-loaded F-35 which can fly with 18,000 pounds of weapons.

Maximum weapons and bomb-carrying capacity, often referred to as “beast mode,” enables an aircraft to deliver a much larger volume of weapons on a single mission, something which reduces risk to other planes, minimizes refueling and potentially extends “dwell time” over targets.

J-20 Beast Mode

The question of J-20 “Beast Mode” was again thrust into the spotlight with newly emerging photos appearing on X showing the aircraft fully armed with as many as eight air-to-air missiles beneath the wings. Speculative observations associated with the J-20 posting from a Chinese military expert researcher posed the question as to whether the missiles were Beyond Visual Range PLA AF PL-15 air-to-air missiles. Photo credit for the fully armed J-20 was cited by the Aviationist as “@太湖军I名 on Weibo via Andreas Rupprecht on X.” It is not confirmed that the missiles in the photograph were PL-15s, however the question was posed in the X posting by Rupprecht.

PLA AF PL-15

The Chinese PL-15 Thunderbolt, as it is referred to, is reported to be capable of traveling 200km to hit targets, a range which may or may not compete with the classified range of the US Air Force’s AIM-120D. Software upgrades, such as the fleet-wide 3.2b upgrade for the F-22 have increased the range, guidance and durability of the AIM-120D. Nevertheless, an ability to fly with as many as eight air-to-air missiles on external pylons or hard points would certainly suggest the J-20 can operate with substantial air-to-air long-range firepower. This is the kind of weapon which could be used to destroy tankers, surveillance planes, transport aircraft, helicopters or even fighter jets from stand-off ranges. The Aviationist makes the interesting point that indeed the PLA AF Concept of Operation may be to leverage J-20 stealth to maneuver into long-range strike positions against otherwise unreachable US and allied aircraft.

In the event that sensing, targeting and radar ranges between the J-20, F-35 and F-22 were somewhat comparable, the range and precision of an air-to-air missile would seem like a “defining” factor in which aircraft prevailed in an air-to-air conflict. This may be why the US Air Force is fast-tracking the high-speed, long-range AIM-20 air to air weapon. This now-in-development weapon is slated to replace the existing AIM - 120D as an air-to-air missile, so its conceivable that the AIM-260 is being fast-tracked to equal or out-range the PLA AF PL-15.

Stealth & Speed

However, it is naturally self-evident that a fully loaded J-20 with weapons on external hard points would not operate with “speed” and “stealth.” The J-20s speed would be compromised by the sheer weight of the weaponry and external weapons would of course offer ground-based radar more contours, shapes and edges off of which to bounce an electromagnetic signature. This means a fully-loaded “bomb-truck” type of J-20 would likely be challenged to remain undetected at ranges from which it might seek to attack.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University