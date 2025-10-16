Isreali Merkava Tank Performance Inspires $1.5 Billion Investment

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

The Israeli military is widely known for its ballistic missile-intercepting Iron Dome, F-35i Adir variant, drone surveillance and precision fire counter-terrorist operations, yet the IDF also operates a less-recognized but formidable mechanized armored combat force as well, featuring its famous Merkava Main Battle Tank. The Merkava has come under heavy attack from Hamas in recent years and proved critical to successful forward IDF military operations. The IDF confidence in its Merkava inspired a large $1.5 billion investment in Merkava tanks and Armored Personnel Carriers such as the Namer and Eiten.

Infantry Carrier & Attack Firepower

The Merkava functions as both a tank and infantry carrier, equipped with a 120-mm cannon and advanced Trophy Active Protection System. While it may not be clear if Trophy is a hemispheric system able to track and destroy threats coming from above, the Merkava tank is reported to operate with both APS and an ability to attack elevated targets from above. This is quite significant, as experience in Ukraine in recent years has demonstrated that indeed tanks can be more vulnerable to top-down attacks from buildings or mountains. This is also of great tactical relevance in areas in the Middle East where Hamas or other terrorist groups might seek to use elevated terrain to attack IDF armored formations and tanks. Much like other APS systems, Trophy likely works with advanced computing, sensor detection and fire-control technology capable of finding, tracking and intercepting or destroying incoming ATGMs and RPGs.

In 2023, Israel unveiled its most cutting edge variant of the Merkava to succeed the Merkava 4 called the Merkava “Barak” Main Battle Tank. An interesting statement from the IDF published in The National Interest in 2023 reads:

“Sensing and front-end processing capabilities based on artificial intelligence, the ability to reveal the enemy and create targets for combat troops on the battlefield, full combat in closed ranges based on 360-degree peripheral observation and a "pilots" helmet for the commander, multi-touch screens, advanced operation controllers, adaptation to changing combat situations and improved survivability - these are just some of the capabilities of the new tank that was recently brought to service in the IDF," read a joint statement issued by the Israeli Defense Ministry and Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Merkava vs Russian Tanks

Also of significance, the Merkava fires heavier anti-tank missiles from its main gun tube and has a target reach of much longer range than most tanks. As a result, it can outrange or destroy most if not all Soviet-era tanks. While there may not be a large mechanized armored threat from Israel’s immediate surroundings requiring something like the Merkava to be ready for major warfare engagement in larger numbers, there continues to be a critical role for Merkava tanks in recent IDF operations against Hamas.

The Merkava would likely prove essential to Israel if it chose to fully seize or acquire territory in an engagement with Hamas, Hezbollah or Iran. The main battle tank would allow Israel to breach defenses and advance forward as a heavy firepower node, depending upon the anti-armor ATGM threat. Much like an advanced Abrams tank, the Merkava operates with high resolution thermal sights and anti-armor and anti-tank weapons capable of striking enemy armored vehicles at long distances before it is detected.

Also, the Merkava brings a unique anti-personnel of fragmentation possibility to increase lethality in attacks against fast-moving small “groups” of enemy fighters. The Merkava is also armed with a 60-millimeter light mortar that can be fired from within the turret. This allows a Merkava to drop anti-personnel shells on out-of-sight targets behind a wall or on the other side of a hill. Also, the tank provides its crew with additional ways to engage the enemy without resorting to the overwhelming blasts of its main gun, an important consideration in counter-insurgency.

By operating as both a heavy tank and infantry carrier, the Merkava could potentially achieve an unprecedented speed of attack by breaking enemy defenses and then dispersing infantry forward to advance, move to contact and “close with an enemy.”

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University