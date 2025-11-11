Taking Baghdad Airport From Republican Guard: Iraq Veterans Announce New Book

DAMN FINE SOLDIERS -- To Publish in 2026

"Damn Fine Soldiers" provides a comprehensive first-person account of Task Force 2-7

Infantry's pivotal role during the 2003 Iraq invasion. Authored by the unit's commander LTC

Scott Rutter and Matt Paul, this military memoir delivers both tactical insights and human

perspectives from the frontlines of modern warfare.

Strategic Context

The narrative begins with the strategic positioning of American forces in Kuwait in 2002, establishing the geopolitical framework that led to the invasion. The authors meticulously detail the intelligence assessments of Saddam Hussein's Republican Guard—widely considered the most formidable fighting force in the Iraqi military—and the planning process that guided Task Force 2-7's mission parameters within the larger invasion strategy.

Combat Operations Across Multiple Domains

The account tracks Task Force 2-7's progression through distinct combat environments, each presenting unique tactical challenges:

Desert Warfare: The initial push across the Iraq-Kuwait border required rapid mechanized movement across open terrain while maintaining combat effectiveness against counterattacks and ambush attempts by Iraqi forces. The authors detail how American technological superiority and training were leveraged to overcome environmental challenges including sandstorms and extreme heat that threatened both personnel and equipment.

River Crossing Operations: The force encountered significant resistance at key waterways, most notably at strategic crossing points where Republican Guard units had established defensive positions. The book examines the complex coordination of combined arms operations that enabled successful bridging operations while under enemy fire, highlighting innovations in tactical river-crossing procedures that evolved during the campaign.

Urban Combat: Perhaps the most challenging phase involved house-to-house fighting in populated areas where enemy forces exploited civilian infrastructure for defensive advantage. The narrative provides a granular analysis of the room-clearing techniques, fire control measures, and coordination with supporting assets that enabled the task force to maintain momentum while minimizing collateral damage in densely populated zones.

Leadership Under Fire

Central to the book's value is its examination of command decision-making under the fog of war. LTC Rutter offers unprecedented transparency regarding the difficult choices confronting battlefield commanders:

 Resource allocation amid competing priorities during simultaneous operations

 Risk assessment when intelligence gaps created operational uncertainty

 Ethical decision-making when civilians and combatants intermingled

 Adaptation of pre-planned operations when encountering unexpected resistance The authors present these leadership challenges as case studies, examining the thought processes, consultation methods, and ultimate decisions that guided Task Force 2-7's success against a determined enemy.

The Human Element

Beyond strategic and tactical considerations, "Damn Fine Soldiers" captures the human dimension of modern warfare. The narrative incorporates:

 Personal accounts from soldiers at various echelons of command

 The psychological impact of sustained combat operations

 Stories of extraordinary heroism that emerged during critical engagements

 The complex emotions of American troops interacting with Iraqi civilians and

prisoners

 The brotherhood formed through shared hardship and common purpose. These elements transform what could be a purely technical military history into a compelling human story that resonates beyond professional military circles.

Technological Integration

The book examines how Task Force 2-7 integrated emerging technologies with conventional tactics. The authors analyze the practical application of:

 Advanced thermal imaging systems during night operations

 Real-time battlefield communication networks

 Precision-guided munitions that reduced collateral damage

 Unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and target acquisition

The narrative addresses both the capabilities and limitations of these systems, offering valuable insights for future force development.

Contemporary Relevance

The concluding chapters explore how lessons from the Iraq invasion apply to today's evolving military challenges:

 The return to great power competition and preparation for near-peer conflict

 Hybrid warfare combining conventional and irregular tactics

 Multi-domain operations across land, air, sea, cyber and space

 The enduring importance of small-unit leadership despite technological advancement

Conclusion

"Damn Fine Soldiers" preserves critical military knowledge while honoring the sacrifices made during a defining moment in modern military history. By combining tactical expertisewith personal narratives, LTC Rutter and Matt Paul have created a resource valuable to military professionals, historians, and readers seeking to understand the complexities of modern warfare. As the United States military shifts focus toward potential high-intensity conflicts with near-peer adversaries, the experiences documented in this account provide timely and relevant insights for a new generation of military leaders.