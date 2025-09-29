How USS Ford Surged Beyond Early Struggles to Project American Power

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

Cost overruns, schedule delays and technology development problems were all widely associated with the US Navy’s pioneering USS Ford for many years, yet the first of its kind next generation powerhouse carrier is now projecting US power, security and safety on a regular basis.throughout the world. One could call the USS Ford an emblem of US leadership and deterrence posture, a reality obscured over the years by criticisms during the development of the carrier. The USS Ford now steams across the ocean with a new generation of maritime warfare technologies, including electromagnetic catapults, advanced weapons elevators and unprecedented levels of computer automation. Its larger deck-space enables a 33-percent increase in sortie rate possibilities and its two nuclear reactors generate 78 megawatts of power each.

Few are likely to forget the Congressional concern, budget deliberations, GAO Reports and reverberating criticisms about the troubled maturation of its advanced technologies such as its elevators and electromagnetic catapult. There is, however, a lesser known reality regarding the history of the USS Ford which, upon reflection, accounts for much of the ship’s current success. More than 10 years ago, during the height of criticism and skepticism about the USS Ford, the US Navy did what it could to defend its ambitious effort to pioneer a collection of unprecedented technologies together at one time.

First-in-Class Costs

Part of the cost overruns, developers explained as far back as 2013, were due to billions in non-recurring research and development costs necessary to support a “first-in-class” new kind of carrier. Much of the dollars expended in the development of the USS Ford were, by design, expected to help propel an entire new class of Ford carriers. The concept here is that, once developed, integrated and operational a new class of technologies would more seamlessly support a growing fleet of Ford-class carriers. There was also a lesser-recognized long-term cost control goal associated with the USS Ford’s development; the use of new computer automation technologies throughout the ship for electronics, maintenance, measurements and operations enables the Ford-class carriers with an ability to successfully perform its missions with 900-fewer sailors on board. This saves as much as $4billion per ship throughout its entire lifespan, something which was largely overlooked 10-to12 years ago when USS Ford development was under heavy scrutiny.

In retrospect, it seems one might be inclined to consider that … perhaps .. the massive growing pains associated with the USS Ford were “worth it.” Of course nobody would hope for cost overruns and delays, and certainly some of them could likely have been avoided, but the end result is now greatly benefitting the US Navy, the entire Ford-class, US allies and the entire United States itself.

The technological struggles were significant as well, as the now famous Electro-Magnetic Launch System (EMALS) struggled en route to becoming a first of its kind “smoother” more “steady” carrier-deck electromagnetic take-off capability which caused much less wear and tear on jet airframes when compared against a traditional steam catapult. The electric weapons elevators also encountered developmental glitches during their years of development, yet their successful functioning enables much faster and more efficient re-arm and refuel carrier operations. This increases sortie rate, lethality and a commensurate ability to project power as needed.

USS Ford Deploys

The USS Ford steamed into the Mediterranean at various points during the Israeli-Hamas conflict to, among other things, leverage “deterrence” to ensure the conflict did not expand throughout the Middle East and the world. The Fords larger sortie rate, and ability to deploy with as many as 90 F-35Cs supports the ability to project massive 5th-generation air power, something likely considered critical in the event of a conflict with China in the Pacific. An ability to “mass,” “scale” and “sustain” a large-scale air attack from the ocean would likely prove critical in any war in the Pacific. In fact the US Navy has conducted “dual-carrier” training and integration exercises to “flex” the service’s ability to launch and maintain a massive, large-scale air attack campaign from the ocean in the Pacific.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University