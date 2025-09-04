Northrop's F/A-XX Image Reveals a New Generation of Stealth at Sea

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

Northrop Grumman has revealed a “conceptual” rendering of its F/A-XX 6th-Gen stealth fighter offering, presenting an extremely stealthy looking jet image. It certainly seems possible that the rendering could place Northrop at the forefront of the ongoing competition to build the Navy jet.

While the image is merely “conceptual” showing a forward view of the front half of the jet, it reveals a smoothly blended front half with horizontally configured inlets above the wings. The front view of the image does not show any tails or protruding structures, however it is possible that the back end includes vectoring “tails” or “fins.” Previous sketches, however, have shown a completely horizontal fuselage configuration, a design model indicating a potential technological breakthrough. Should a stealth fighter jet be able to maneuver and “vector” successfully without needing vertical “fins,” it would suggest a potentially paradigm-changing technological advancement.

Stealth Advancement?

Naturally a fully horizontal fuselage would introduce more a “bomber” like stealth configuration, as ground-based enemy radar systems have fewer clear structures off of which to bounce an electromagnetic “ping.” This means air defense radar would be less likely to detect a “shape” or rendering of an aircraft, as there would be fewer protruding structures, configurations or “shapes” likely to generate a structured or detectable “return” signal.

Furthermore, the available image shows smoothly configured, rounded horizontal engine inlets on top of each wing, something which appears quite “stealthy.” More angled engine inlets beneath a fighter jet fuselage would seem more likely to generate a “return” signal to enemy air-defense radar detection systems. Essentially, it seems possible that Northrop’s F/A-XX could present the stealthiest carrier-launched fighter jet ever to exist, meaning it could fly with a radar cross section that is “lower” or “less detectable” than a stealthy F-35C.

Nonetheless, there are several critical remaining or unanswered questions related to the jet pertaining to its sensing, computing, mission systems, weapons fire control or thermal management. The back end of the fuselage, which is not visible in the available recent Northrop rendering, might offer some indication of the extent to which the jet’s exhaust or heat signature is managed. An initial observer's eye view of the Northrop image would suggest that, like most stealthy aircraft, there is an internally buried engine less likely to emit heat, and the back end or tail of the aircraft would offer some indication of how exhaust or “heat” is emitted from the aircraft. The shape of exhaust structures visible on renderings of 6th-generation aircraft suggests there may be emerging technology designed to further reduce heat emissions or manage thermal signature.

YF-23 Comeback?

Some news reports have suggested that Northrop’s F/A-XX design might indicate that the defense giant is bringing back or “re-introducing” a stealth jet configuration similar to its YF-23 Black Widow II offering submitted years ago during the previous competition for the “F-22.” While Lockheed was of course ultimately chosen to become the F-22, Northrop’s YF-23 did present an extremely “stealthy” looking jet. Could Northrop be proposing a carrier-launched, F-22-like high-speed stealthy jet?

6th-Gen Technology Beyond Y-23

It seems more likely that Northrop is offering a 6th-generation aircraft far more advanced than its previous YF-23 offering for a number of key reasons. First, the back end of Northrop’s F/A-XX image is not visible, and while the YF-23 includes vertical “fins,” it seems entirely possible that Northrop’s new aircraft is entirely horizontal. This would mean that, in a manner similar to the F-47, the F/A-XX would be a “stealthier” more horizontal kind of blended wing-body without vertical “tails.” Part of the rationale for why Northrop’s F/A-XX rendering might contain stealth breakthroughs lies in the fact that Northrop is known to operate at a “forefront” of technological advancement and sophistication in the realm of stealth technology. Not only did Northrop design and build the B-2, but the firm is also now building a new generation of stealth with its emerging B-21 Raider.

It seems entirely realistic that Northrop might be capable of engineering an extremely stealthy, fully horizontal “bomber-like” configuration with the speed and agility of a next-generation fighter aircraft.

Therefore, looking at the available image of Northrop’s F/A-XX, it would seem Northrop engineers are more likely producing an entirely new generation of stealth fighter technology which exceeds the capabilities woven into its YF-23 years ago. While Northrop’s work on its YF-23 is likely to be influencing its F/A-XX design, it seems far more likely that the defense giant has now taken new, paradigm-changing leaps forward in the realm of stealth fighter technology which far surpasses any innovations woven into its YF-23 years ago. In a simple sense, it seems unlikely that Northrop would offer 1990s-era stealth technology.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University