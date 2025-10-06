Russia "Returns" Kirov-Class Cruiser to Sea

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

The Russian Navy is not known for its size, scale, technological prowess or lethality, yet the country is now conducting sea trials of its now-repaired guided missile cruiser called the Admiral Nakimov. This ship is the third cruiser in Russia’s four-ship Kirov-class cruisers, three of which are still in service.

The return of the ship, which had been essentially “docked” for 25 years for repairs, seems to suggest certain realities woven into the Russian Navy. Not only is Russia’s only carrier, Admiral Kuznetzov, not going to exist again after mechanical, technical, modernization and maintenance problems, but the resurfacing of an old cruiser would seem to indicate Russia’s inability to build a new ship for either strategic or economic reasons.

The Admiral Nakimov has been docked at a Russian shipyard in Sevmash since 1999 and while Russian decision-makers did decide to modernize, repair and return the ship, work on the vessel encountered years of delays and did not actually begin until 2013.

Nonetheless an interesting write up in Naval News is clear that some of the modernization and upgrade work on the ship has potentially yielded some extremely useful technologically advanced improvements to the ship.

“The vessel reportedly has over 176 vertical launch cells, capable of firing a wide array of anti-ship and air defense missiles. The cruiser reportedly has 10 universal shipborne firing systems (USFS), each capable of housing 8 missiles. This results in 80 launch cells reserved for launching Russia’s most modern missiles such as the subsonic Kalibr cruise missile, the supersonic Oniks anti-ship missile, and the hypersonic Tsirkon cruise missiles. In order to make room for these launch cells, the 20 angled Granit anti-ship missiles were removed.” Naval News writes.

Also, the essay further suggests that the revived Russian cruiser may be incorporating strong Naval warfare technology due to the upgrades: could the Admiral Nakimov arm itself with famous Russian made air defenses such as the S-400 or S-500

“An additional 96 launch cells are reserved for surface-to-air missiles to be used for air defense. It is unclear what missiles are installed on the cruiser with some reports stating that the cruiser operates the S-300Fort-M air defense systems with other sources stating that the S-400 air defense system is installed. Additional air defense systems for close to medium range engagement include six Pantsir-M air defense systems. The vessel is reportedly also equipped with the Paket-NK and Otvet anti-submarine and torpedo weapon systems

The Sea Trials assessed the cruiser’s propulsion system and other operational elements, yet these developments with the Admiral Nakimov seem more significant as an emblem of what Russia is not doing …than an indication of maritime warfare modernization progress with the refurbished cruiser. One might be inclined to surmise that perhaps Russia is pulling back its Naval ambitions by resurfacing the old ship in place of building new cruisers.

Failing Russian Navy

The series of problems and ultimate failure or Russia’s only carrier appears indicative of the country’s failing and beleaguered Navy. Therefore, the decision to refurbish the Nakimov may similarly reflect Russia’s vanishing Naval capability and ambition. There are several reasons why this would make sense, the first of which being that Russia is likely experiencing massive economic and sustainment burdens related to its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russian Navy vs Ukraine

Russia is likely facing arsenal stockpile shortages and challenges, maintenance and logistical problems inflicted by years of war. Furthermore, Russia’s stalling Naval ambitions may be due to Ukraine’s success targeting Russian warships off the coast of Ukraine in the Black Sea. Following its one amphibious assault in the early days of the war, the Russian Navy has been defeated, destroyed and pushed off of and away from the Ukrainian shoreline.

Drone Boats for Targeting

A large part of Ukraine’s success against the Russian Navy may have, at least in part, been due to the arrival of US Navy Unmanned Surface Vehicle drone boats. Upon arriving to the Black Sea’s Ukrainian coastline, the USVs could well have proven critical against Russian ships by proving Ukrainian shore-based command and control with ISR and targeting information. This would not only add to Ukraine’s threat awareness and efforts to defend its coastline but also enable otherwise unavailable targeting effectiveness. A Russian ship’s location, movements and arsenal might be more “discernable” with forward operating USV drone boats conducting reconnaissance missions, or even designating Russian ships or shore and surface-based attack. Should a USV be able to provide Ukrainian anti-ship missile operators with maneuver and an improved ability to “target” Russian ships with long-range precision weaponry.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University