Could Pentagon Provided Air-Defenses Destroy Incoming Russian Ground-Fired Rockets?

By Kris Osborn, President, Center for Military Modernization

(Washington D.C.) With more Bradley Fighting Vehicles, tanks, Humvees and even Strykers on the way, the Pentagon’s most recent $2.5 billion support package to Ukraine contains some potentially lesser recognized yet extremely significant assistance…. air defenses.

“History is watching us,” were the strong words spoken in Germany by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when addressing the 50-plus nation Ukraine Contact Group to announce the latest Pentagon support package for Ukraine.

"This is a crucial moment," Austin said in a press availability Jan. 20. "Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip. This is not a moment to slow down: It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us. The Kremlin is watching us. And history is watching us."

Alongside more armored vehicles and the standard or more long standing support items such as artillery and ammunition, the Pentagon is making a strong move to step up air defenses. This most recent package includes new National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and eight Avenger air-defense systems, according to a recent Pentagon report.

"Our new package provides even more air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its cities and its skies," Austin added.

While the Ukrainians have been receiving some NASMs already, this increase seems quite significant in a number of key respects, particularly given that neither Ukraine or Russia has established air superiority. This has been, and continues to be, a somewhat unexpected mystery of the Russian invasion, given that they have hundreds more fighter jets than Ukraine. However, Ukrainian air-war resolve and tenacity, air defenses and perhaps a Russian reluctance to take risk may potentially be reasons. Also, Russia has largely relied upon long-range ground rockets to attack Ukrainian neighborhoods, children and infrastructure throughout the country.

While more air defenses will certainly help Ukraine prevent Russia from gaining air superiority, there is yet another potentially lesser recognized tactical aspect to Ukraine’s acquisition of Ukrainian air-defenses and Avenger air-defense systems. As a vehicle-mounted counter-air system, Avenger missiles would prove optimal for attacking Russian helicopters, drones, some low-flying fixed wing and even incoming ground fired missiles. NASMs, and Avengers in particular could prove useful alongside the Patriot missile as weapons, radar and fire control systems able to track and intercept many of Russia’s ground-fired rockets. Many of Russia’s attacks have been with both precision and non-precision ground-fired rockets capable of reaching 200-to-300 km in some cases, placing the launchers well beyond the reach of traditional 155mm artillery which typically travels roughly 30 km. This is why the arrival of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and HIMARS rockets have proven so impactful, as it would seem they give Ukraine the ability to destroy Russia’s missile launchers. Ukraine certainly has and benefits from ISR, and can therefore track and destroy some Russian launchers from reachable distances with GMLRS and HIMARS. Many have said the arrival of GMLRS and HIMARS have proven paradigm-changing in the war. Similarly, the arrival of NASMs and Avengers could also be quite impactful.

Yet another factor to consider is the recent addition of the Patriot missile, as that could prove critical with efforts to stop incoming Russian rockets and cruise missiles. Modernized Patriot missiles are well-positioned to track and intercept some of the weapons now being fired by Russia. The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 is an advanced kinetic energy hit-to-kill interceptor surface-to-air missile designed to knock out incoming threats and protect ground forces, buildings and other assets. As a kinetic energy interceptor, the weapon relies upon the sheer force of impact to destroy approaching enemy attacks and does not need to use explosives – thus the “hit-to-kill” description. While it may have emerged as a Scud killer in Desert Storm, today's Patriot is almost an entirely new weapon. Software upgrades going back many years, some referred to as Missile Segment Enhancement, have improved the guidance and intercept technology of the weapon, In more recent years, Raytheon radar upgrades have enabled Patriot missiles to simultaneously track and destroy two maneuvering cruise missiles. To intercept an incoming missile, it steers towards a predetermined intercept point chosen by its ground-based fire solution computer, selects the proper trajectory, and then applies a direct, body-to-body hit on the target.

Warrior spoke with Daryl Youngman, deputy director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command in August 2021 about the progress of these innovations. Enhanced Patriot connectivity is an integral part of the Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), an air and cruise missile defense system that connects targeting and sensor nodes across a wide operational envelope. Youngman said that during one assessment, the IBCS system networked Patriot missile batteries to other ground nodes and F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.



Kris Osborn is President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.