Ukraine May Still Need Much More Heavy Armor

By Kris Osborn, President, Center for Military Modernization

(Washington D.C.) The arrival of Bradleys is certainly welcome and likely to be paradigm-changing as Ukraine continues its counterattacks and seeks to reclaim and hold territory, a development supported by many Humvees, tactical trucks, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and other transport and logistical support systems to advance forces into territories previously held by Russia. This latest $2.5 billion package, announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Germany, includes 59-more Bradleys, as many as 90 Strykers and 350 Humvees. More tanks are reportedly on the way as well from other allied nations as well, something likely to be of critical value for Ukrainians.

There may be a need for an even greater volume of armored and tactical vehicles, given the pure numbers associated with the Russian force, however the Bradleys arriving thus far are likely to give Ukrainians a previously unprecedented ability to “breach” a Russian perimeter, close to contact with enemy and “mass” the kinds of heavier mechanized forces necessary to hold new ground. While Russian forces have of course had strategic, tactical, logistical and morale problems, they do have sheer numbers, therefore it seems there may be a need for Ukrainians to “mass” armored forces to an even greater extent to propel their counterattacks and ultimately prevail. Bradleys and Stykers will clearly need tank support to maximize Combined Arms Maneuver effectiveness. This latest Pentagon support effort may be the first time “Strykers” were sent to Ukraine, something which will greatly fortify arriving Bradleys. As wheeled vehicles, Strykers can reach speeds up to 60 mph or faster, much more than Bradleys which are tracked, so they can be impactful when it comes to using roads and existing infrastructure to advance infantry and firepower. Would be interesting to see which Stryker variants are sent, as there are reconnaissance variants which could prove vital when it comes to locating or “targeting” Russian formations for advancing ground forces. There is also the standard Stryker infantry carrier which can of course reach impactful speeds advancing into enemy territory with both 30mm cannon firepower and armed infantry. It would be interesting to learn which Stryker variants Ukraine is receiving because they may be the more recently modernized vehicles with “air-burst” 30mm ammunition for “area” attacks and dispersed fragmentation to increase anti-personnel lethality. Perhaps some of the Strykers on the way are Short Range Air Defense or SHORAD-capable as well. SHORAD arms Strykers with a previously unprecedented counter-air capability to fire HELLFIRE missiles against enemy drones and helicopters while on the move in combat. Should these be arriving, which may be less likely given they have only emerged with the US Army in the last several years, it would certainly complement the additional air defenses now arriving with this latest package in the form of Avengers and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems.

Regardless, looking at what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine, it seems much more armor such as Bradleys, Strykers and tanks may be necessary. While drones, precision fires such as rockets and 155mm artillery continue to have a massive impact in blunting, slowing down or in some cases destroying and stopping Russian attackers, Ukrainian forces will likely still need more pure “mass.” Sun Tzu’s famous “mass matters” in war quote remains as true today to a certain extent as it did centuries ago. When countering a larger mechanized force, regardless of its tactical and technological proficiency, having a force large enough to break through, advance and hold territory will clearly be essential for a longer-term Ukrainian victory. This is particularly true in Ukraine as, at least thus far, neither Ukrainians or Russians are believed to operate with air supremacy, a reality which makes ground targeting and mechanized advances even more critical to combat success.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the group to express his thanks for the large measure of international support and say more is needed at this crucial time. A Pentagon report says Zelensky asked the international supporters to “remember "the world your parents dreamed of for you. And I'm addressing those who themselves dream of a certain world for their children. It is time now to protect those dreams."

"People who dream that freedom will be protected for Ukraine for all of Europe for each and every coalition country," Zelenskyy said. "It is about people who believe that evil and hatred will always lose. The Kremlin must lose."

Kris Osborn is President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.