Pentagon Builds "Breakthrough" Cyber Security for Armed Combat Vehicles

Video Above: The Center for Military Modernization sits down for an exclusive interview at the Pentagon with Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the US Army

By Kris Osborn President, Center for Military Modernization

(Washington D.C.) Armed military vehicles, fighter jets and Navy ships in combat often have seconds or even milliseconds to destroy an emerging enemy target, a technical ability now more possible due to the advent of AI-enabled computing and multi-domain targeting systems. However, this paradigm-changing advantage can be complicated or offset by new risks at the same time, as extended multi-domain transport layer networks need to be hardened across unprecedented distances and technical formats and configurations specific to different communication methods such as cyber, RF or GPS need to be aggregated and “translated” through gateway systems able to integrate, share and analyzing otherwise disparate streams of incoming sensor and intelligence data.

Instant, unanticipated cyberattacks can increasingly cripple military operations in a matter of seconds, by jamming networks, intercepting and corrupting time-critical warfare data, intruding into and denying cyber network operations, derailing targeting sensors and weapons guidance systems, or simply disabling vital, interconnected operational networks.

Cyber Security

This well-known phenomenon is a key reason why the Pentagon has in recent years massively revved up its cyber security emphasis through applying new technologies, seeking to “bake in” cyber resilience earlier in the weapons development and prototyping process, and integrate a new generation of network protections and security protocols.

Several Pentagon and industry data-hardening or “information assurance” innovations were put to the test recently in the Army’s Project Convergence “campaign of learning” in the desert wherein multiple air, ground, manned and unmanned nodes, sensors and weapons were integrated with a cutting-edge, AI-enabled system to instantly process data and “pair” sensors to shooters. This process, which has become quite successful since the Project Convergence effort began in 2020, has massively expedited the decision-cycle necessary to find and destroy a critical target faster than an enemy can operate. This breakthrough networking technology, which has reduced the targeting process from 20-mins to 20-secs and introduced a new generation of multi-domain attack and high-speed Combined Arms Maneuver essential to high-speed warfare at what Pentagon leaders call “the speed of relevance.”

Video Above: Air War in 2050: Air Force Research Lab on Cybersecurity

The transport and analysis of previously unprecedented, massive amounts of data across multiple domains at breakthrough speeds naturally increases the need to “cyber-harden” networks and ensure cyber resilience. As cybersecurity continues to expand beyond historic perimeter-based security, the security of users, devices, networks, applications, services, and data continues to heavily rely upon a host of distributed and embedded cyber sensors and effectors designed to identify and thwart cyber attacks in near real-time. Preventing and stopping cyber attacks before they can negatively impact the operation of mission-critical weapons systems and trying to stay ahead of continuously evolving cyber threats are the primary reasons for why the Pentagon and its industry partners such as Raytheon are making new efforts to pioneer breakthrough cybersecurity solutions.

REDPro ZTX

Raytheon, for example, tested a new, integrated “zero trust” cyber security technology system onto a ground vehicle during the Army’s Project Convergence 22 to improve data security for these high-speed combat targeting experiments. The Raytheon technology, called REDPro ZTX (Zero Trust Extended) was designed from the ground up to provide comprehensive, plug-and-play, multi-level Zero Trust (ZT) security across all pillars of Zero Trust—including data, users, devices, workloads, and networks. REDPro ZTX also provides the required cross-platform orchestration, automation, visibility, analytics, as well as distributed command and control (C2).

This ongoing effort to address this paradox or double-edge sword involves accelerated Pentagon and industry efforts to enterprise, innovate and engineer new methods of securing data in an increasingly networked, cloud-enabled and AI-driven operational environment. Cloud migration, for example, expedites access to data across otherwise disparate information systems, yet it can also introduce added vulnerabilities as an intruder, if successful, has a wider operating sphere in which to inflict damage and steal information.

Greg Grzybowski, a DoD account executive with Raytheon Intelligence and Space, describes REDPro ZTX as a “cybersecurity mesh” system which was integrated onto an Army ground vehicle to bring a new generation of cyber security to combat platforms on the move.

“If an attack occurred on that ground vehicle, a cyber attack of some type, we had technologies that were able to defend the hardware layer of the components of that vehicle, the system bus within the vehicle, as well as the vehicle’s operating systems,” Grzybowski told Warrior.

The principal aim of REDPro ZTX is to integrate a series of “embedded” zero trust cyber sensors at the hardware, system bus, OS, service, application, data, and operator levels to find anomalies and detect and neutralize cyberattacks exponentially faster than what is currently possible. Instead of stovepiped detection systems or more rudimentary cyber security applications, Raytheon developers explain that REDPro ZTX is heavily focused on fostering interoperability and data sharing across heterogenous, multi-vendor cyber security solutions. By serving as an open, scalable, extensible, and rapid ZT integration framework, REDPro ZTX is able to provide military commanders with enhanced cyber situational awareness and rapid, multi-level, cyber response capabilities.

“REDPro ZTX can be also viewed as being a cybersecurity mesh that allows us to mix and match best-in-class zero trust and cyber resiliency solutions from virtually any vendor. This allows us to right-size and rapidly deploy comprehensive, cyber resilient ZT solutions. It also enables autonomous and distributed cyber defense, thus also considerably reducing response times and potential for human errors,” Grzybowski said.

“Applying Post Quantum Crypto (PQC) to systems, networks, applications, and services will help address Quantum-enabled cyber attacks, but it will not automatically eliminate all cyber threats. One also need to address other potential cyber attack vectors, such as the underlying system hardware, operating system, storage, and networks. REDPro ZTX allows us to consistently and automatically enforce ZT policies and access controls across all aspects of a system, including users, devices, networks, applications, services, and data. For mission-critical systems, we typically start deploying ZT security at the lowest possible level (i.e., hardware) and seamless extend monitoring and policy enforcement to the user space, including advanced user and entity-based analytics,” Dr. Torsten Staab, a Raytheon Principal Engineering Fellow and Zero Trust Security R&D Lead.

Raytheon’s approach seems closely aligned Zero Trust-related government mandates like Executive Order 14028, NIST ZT standard, and DOD’s latest Zero Trust Strategy.

Video Above: Attack Robots, Autonomous Weapons, Drones & the Future of AI

To be effective, Zero Trust Security must be consistently applied enterprise-wide and include people, devices, networks, systems, applications, services, and data. In today’s data-driven world, data security and integrity is paramount. As the use of AI/ML-enhanced (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) systems continues to grow at a rapid rate across all industries and sectors, including miliary use case such as autonomous systems, the underlying data and associated AI/ML models and classifiers need to be secured at all times. REDPro ZTX’s modular architecture allows organizations to deploy multi-level, Quantum-secure data encryption and workload security to counter these threats, starting at the data storage layer and seamlessly extending to distributed workloads such as AI classifiers.

Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, Commanding General of the Air Force Research Laboratory, recently told Warrior that this challenge is now being intensely worked on by security engineers, data scientists, AI/ML developers, and system integrators seeking to identify new, more reliable and secure applications of AI.

“The AI that we see today, like the navigation systems that automatically give you a pathway to get from point A to point B? Well, we placed a lot of trust in those systems, but the consequences are pretty low. And so it was pretty easy to develop a human-machine trusting relationship. But when we're talking about warfare and warfighters, we want to build in that trust along the way,” Pringle told Warrior in an interview.

Part of the solution, Pringle explained, lies in increasing the ability for human-machine interface, meaning each can inform the other in a way to optimize data analysis and decision making. Pringle described this as a “symbiotic relationship.”

The need for Zero Trust architecture and human command and control remains an ongoing and fundamental predicament in certain respects, as there are numerous abilities and faculties entirely unique to human cognition and cannot be replicated by machines… at least not yet. There are still many yet-to-be understood complexities and variables, and there are many things specific to human consciousness and decision making which seem well beyond the reach of what AI-enabled systems can do. Cutting edge AI development seeks to advance AI to the point wherein it can authorize, integrate and analyze more subjective phenomena fundamental to human decision-making. However, while AI-enabled systems are increasingly able to discern context and, for instance, determine the difference between foot “ball” and dance “ball” based on surrounding works, AI is known to fall well short of being able to replicate many variables, functions and nuances uniquely fundamental to human cognition.

Video Above: Innovation & The Future of War

At the same time, REDPro ZTX engineers made specific efforts to streamline cyber defense and automated Zero Trust policy enforcement as there continue to be more and more procedural functions, data processing and functions AI-enabled computers can perform, something which massively reduces the often referred to “cognitive burden.”

Dr. Staab described REDPro ZTX as being an open, highly scalable, vendor-agnostic, Zero Trust orchestration and enforcement platform. “REDPro ZTX can collect, process, and share cyber alerts from virtually any sensor and automate the response with and without human intervention if needed,” Staab told Warrior. “Automated responses can include, but are not limited to disabling local and remote user and machine accounts, isolating endpoints from a network, locking down storage systems, pre-emptively deleting sensitive data, activating deception mode, or terminating unauthorized processes.”

“There's not necessarily just going to be one response to a suspicious or malicious user, device, or system action. Through configurable cyber playbooks, REDPro ZTX can initiate any number of countermeasures in near real-time to help minimizing the potential for damage,” Staab said.

Its open architecture, support for common data formats and protocols (e.g., CEF, Open API), open source-based message broker and SOAR engine, and its REST-based API foster multi-vendor integration and interoperability. “REDPro ZTX’s open platform-based approach prevents vendor lock and ensures that third-parties and organization such as DOD have the ability to freely extend the platform as needed, ” Staab added. By leveraging mature, highly scalable, and robust open source technologies to power some of REDPro ZTX’s core services, Raytheon was also able to lower the total cost of ownership for REDPro ZTX adopters.

Having a vendor-agnostic technology is of great significance to the Pentagon, as they have in recent years made many efforts to ensure common IP protocol, sets of standards and a technical infrastructure designed to prevent the services from being “locked in” to a specific or more narrowly configured proprietary offering.

“We've been listening to what the customers asked for and the design principles are there now along with the technology. We're very pleased with how we've been able to put this together in an inclusive vendor environment. We're de-risking this for the DOD. We've significant amounts of our internal R&D funds into advancing REDPro ZTX for several years now,” Grzybowski said. “It's a vendor-agnostic, Lego®-like plug-and-play platform for Zero Trust Security. It's very adaptable and through software containerization can support a wide variety of deployment scenarios, including tactical edge, on-premise, multi-cloud, and hybrid deployments.

Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.