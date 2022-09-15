Skip to main content

Rep. Rob Wittman Praises Navy Push for 150 Drones, "Island Hopping" Light Amphibious Warship and "Forward Presence" to Counter China

Rep. Rob Wittman (VA) sits down for an exclusive interview with Warrior Maven's, Kris Osborn.

Partial Transcript Below:

Kris Osborn - President, Center for Military Modernization

Hello, and welcome to the Center for Military Modernization. I'm Kris Osborn. 

A circumstance today I would describe as optimal. We are honored to be joined by a distinguished member of Congress, Representative Rob Wittman from Virginia

Now he's the ranking member of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, very critical role - determining working closely with the military industry on weapons modernization and technology. 

You hang around the hill a little bit, you come across a lot of serious defense experts. And we're joined by one right now, Congressman, thank you. 

Rep. Rob Wittman

Thank you, Kris. Great to be with you. 

Kris Osborn - President, Center for Military Modernization

Excellent. Well, sir, I'm sure you read the CNO'S navigation plan, 2022. Very significant text very interesting. One of the things he called on was the notion of a hybrid fleet, as many as 150 different unmanned systems or drones working in tandem with manned platforms. 

And when we spoke before, you talked about how important the maturation the development of unmanned systems truly was to the Navy in this future. Future configuration? What are your thoughts on that, sir?

Click to watch the entire video at Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Rep. Rob Wittman Praises Navy Push for 150 Drones, "Island Hopping" Light Amphibious Warship and "Forward Presence" to Counter China

