Skip to main content

Video: Army Robotics Expert Describes How Ground Drones Change War

Warrior Maven's Kris Osborn sits down for an interview with Mr. Kevin Mills, the Deputy Executive Director with the Ground Vehicle Intelligence Systems at the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center

Hello and welcome. We're glad you're here at the Center for Military Modernization. 

We are joined by a very impressive expert on the topic of robotics, Mr. Kevin Mills, he is the Deputy Executive Director with the Ground Vehicle Intelligence Systems at the Army's Ground Vehicle Center. 

####

Click to watch the video for full insights.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Master’s Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

KO3
U.S. Army | Marines News

Video: Army Robotics Expert Describes How Ground Drones Change War

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
US-Army-convoy-resupply-vehicle-1024x576
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Can Now Drive 10-Truck Robotic Convoy

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
ko2
U.S. Army | Marines News

Video: Army 7-Ton Robotic Combat Vehicle Armed With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
Air-Force-prototypes-6th-generation-future-stealth-fighters
U.S. Air Force News

New Air Force 6th-Gen Stealth Fighter Will Control 5 Drones

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
1020446299_0_408_3000_2031_1000x541_80_0_0_c2b6d9d049e7be1a4b7a0157c9320746
China Watch

China May Have 100 More Advanced Warships Than the US Navy

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
Kiev
Russia Ukraine

How the Marine Corps Might Benefit From Closely Watching Ukrainian Tactics

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
F-35B Amphibious Assault Ship
China Watch

How US F-35s & Attack Subs Could Destroy a Chinese Amphibious Attack on Taiwan

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
Marine Corps Force Design
U.S. Navy News

Marine Corps Force Design 2030 Keeps Some Heavy Armor & Calls for Agile, Fast, Flexible, Multi-Domain Force

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
U.S. Army Live Fire Exercise
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Trains to fight in "Blinded, GPS-Denied" Environment

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization