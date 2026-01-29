4.5-Gen Fighter Jet War: U.S. F-15EX vs Russian Su-35

What the F-15EX lacks in stealth could perhaps be accounted for by pure speed and F-35-like high-speed computing. The F-15EX is listed as being capable of hitting speeds of Mach 2.5, speeds faster than both the Mach 1.6 F-35 and Mach 2.25 F-22. The F-15EX is not only engineered with new levels of “thrust,” but also carries 12 missiles as well as elements of its existing or well known arsenal including the AIM-120D, AIM-9x and standard JDAMS, among others. While there have been massive software upgrades to the AIM-120D and AIM-9x enabling improved targeting guidance, jamming countermeasures and explosives, some of the newer weapons additions could potentially be even more groundbreaking. The F-15EX will, for example, carry and fire air-launched hypersonic weapons, a decided combat advantage which needs little introduction, as their arrival will naturally transform modern air war when it comes to speed of attack, enemy response time and stand-off attack range. An air fired missile traveling at 5-times the speed of sound would certainly hit an air or ground target operating hundreds of miles away in a matter of minutes, all but eliminating an enemy’s ability to respond in time.