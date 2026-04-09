5th-Gen Stealth War: Chinese J-20 vs U.S. F-22

While it may seem that there are simply far too many variables and “unknowns” to generate any kind of useful analysis, there are a handful of indicators which may shed some light on the question. An initial and somewhat self-evident consideration is simply pure speed, an area where the F-22 has a known advantage. The Raptor’s Mach 2.25 is faster than the J-20s cited speed of Mach 2.0, something which might give the F-22 a slight advantage in the realm of high-speed aerial agility fundamental to dogfighting success. However, longer-range sensing, AESA detection, engine thrust vectoring ability and weapons reach could mitigate this advantage, should the J-20 operate with advantages in these areas.