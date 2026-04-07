6th-Gen F-47: Hypersonic Missiles, Lasers, Drone Controls & AI

In early 2025, images of two Chinese 6th-generation fighters blasted out on social media, generating worldwide analysis and speculation regarding the potential sophistication of the new, never-before-seen aircraft. The F-47 has also been known for many years as a "family of systems," meaning it will control groups of unmanned aircraft known as Combat Collaborative Aircraft, or CCAs. The fighter will operate not only as an attack platform but also as a flying command and control "node" or "center" in the air able to direct drones to test enemy air defenses, blanket areas with surveillance or even launch attacks when directed by a human. This kind of technology greatly reduces latency and enables faster decision making at the “tip of the spear,” placing US forces in position to shorten the sensor to shooter curve. Target details obtained by forward operating drones will not need to pass through a ground control center to have a human make critical time-sensitive decisions.