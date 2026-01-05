A Multi-National B-21 Stealth Bomber Network? Will Pentagon Export B-21?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

The question of whether the US should sell export variants of its emerging B-21 is both complicated and nuanced, as there are compelling reasons to support either position. The advantages of a large, multi-national allied B-21 bomber force are substantial, yet there are also great reasons to ensure the B-21’s unique set of technological attributes remain exclusively with the US military. Ultimately, the reasons for keeping it exclusive to the U.S. may not outweigh the many benefits associated with exporting the platform to allied nations.

In terms of why it might make strategic sense to sell the bomber, there is the clear question of “mass,” meaning a multi-national force of B-21s could cover a much wider combat envelope and operate with a better chance to prevail in a large-scale, great power conflict. The ability to pinpoint several targets with a B-21 using broadband stealth has clear tactical advantages, yet a major conflict would arguably require a force of 50-to-100 bombers to blanket an area with attacks and cripple an adversaries air defenses.

B-21 Production

Even with an ambitious pace of B-21 production, the expectation is that Northrop could at the moment generate 4-to-7 new B-21s each year. This means it will take nearly 10 years or more for the Air Force to field a sizable force of B-21s. However, should production be expanded in a multi-national fashion, and there was an ability to massively “scale” B-21 production even further, prices per aircraft would drop and a larger fleet could arrive on a faster timetable. There is a strong argument for this given what is known about China’s ability to quickly “mass” produce platforms at scale.

Should China succeed in building a large force of its new H-20 quickly, it could have a great advantage in the event of a large-scale conflict. Without a massive US and allied multi-national production effort, the US might be challenged to rival a fast-emerging H-20 force. Therefore, apart from the question of whether the H-20 is capable of rivaling or matching the B-21 in any capacity, the PLA Air Force may simply have a much larger force of next-generation stealth bombers. The Pentagon’s annual China report has repeatedly cited the threat posed by the H-20 and, among other things, specifically citing the threat posed by its extensive combat range. At the moment, it appears China’s H-20 production may be behind the U.S. B-21, as the H-20 has yet to appear and may be delayed. However, much is known about the PLA’s ability to flex production, as evidenced by its now roughly 300 aircraft-strong fleet of J-20 5th-generation stealth aircraft.

B-21 Sensor in the Sky

Also, the B-21’s concept of operation as a bomber and “aerial” node performing sensing, multi-domain networking and command and control at altitude, seems to align with the argument for international sale. The B-21 is quite likely to be engineered with an F-35-like common data link connecting platforms to one another and networking B-21s with drones, F-35s, 4th-generation aircraft, space assets and of course ground command and control. This means a multi-national force of B-21s could blanket a massive operational area with new levels of advanced command and control in the air. The argument in favor of a multi-national B-21 force could parallel or point to the success of the F-35, a platform now operated by more than 18 countries able to connect seamlessly with one another in combat operations. A comparable F-35-like multi-national dynamic with the B-21 bomber would greatly multiply any strategic advantage the bomber may give the U.S.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University

