A New Generation of Stealth Attack? Is This the F-47?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Should the much discussed recently published Pratt & Whitney photo showing a 6th-generation airframe actually “be” a model, image or replica of the emerging F-47, then it seems several relevant observations can be made. The photo emerged from Pratt & Whitney as part of an effort to highlight its XA-103 engine, yet it may have also released a first-of-its kind full side view of the F-47 fuselage. The side view of the airframe, showing the small canards protruding out in front of the main blended wing-body, appears consistent with the front-view of the fuselage released by the U.S. Air Force several months ago.
The existence of these canards could prove quite significant, as they may be added to improve vectoring, agility and in-flight maneuvering needed to prevail in close-in air engagements such as dogfighting. Canards can contribute to “lift” and overall flight stability, something of critical importance should the aircraft come under attack from air-or-ground weapons. The slightly “curved” F-47 canards could bring clear operational benefit, as it can enable high-speed, sharply angled vectoring. This would be of great tactical significance should the aircraft wish to quickly change direction to involve incoming fire, or maneuver into an optimal attack position as targets move.
Stealthy F-47
Overall, the fuselage looks quite stealthy with a blended wing-body configuration and, as anticipated, it has virtually “no” horizontal structures. The intent here is likely to blend bomber-like broadband stealth with fighter-jet-like speed and agility. A platform with few to no vertical structures or protruding objects such as pylons, tails or vertical “fins” presents fewer “edges,” “shapes,” or “structures” likely to generate a return electromagnetic “ping” or rendering to ground-based radar. The aircraft shows an F-22-like dual-engine with embedded exhaust, likely engineered with heat signature reducing technologies. The last portion of the fuselage does look similar to that of an F-22, yet without any “fins,” “tails,” or vertical structures.
Nose Radome & AESA Radar
Also of great significance, the “nose radome” on the front end of the aircraft looks large, something which can be used to accommodate long-range, high-fidelity radar. A larger nose radome can increase weight and slightly reduce stealth qualities, yet it can package a much higher concentration of ‘transmit/receive” modules needed for long-range AESA radar. This makes sense, given the Concepts of Operation associated with the F-47, as it is likely configured to transit great distances in the Pacific and target enemy aircraft from stand-off ranges. A longer range AESA could be critical to the F-47 in light of the longer ranges associated with the Chinese J-20, an aircraft which also has a larger nose radome and ultra long-range AESA radar. The F-47, however, appears stealthier than the J-20, as it has no “fins” or “vertical” structures.
AI-enabled Computing
Nonetheless, most of what distinguishes the F-47 is not likely to be easily visible to an observer's eye. It is tough to see any “sensors,” “embedded antennas” or internal weapons bays from the angle shown, yet the 6th-gen F-47 is almost certain to have long-range EO/IR targeting technology and 360 degree cameras like the F-35s well known Distributed Aperture System. Perhaps the largest margin of change may reside in the F-47s “computing,” technology almost certain to accommodate advanced AI-technologies, an extensive threat library larger and more advanced than the F-35s Mission Data Files.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University