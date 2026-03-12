A New Generation of Stealth Attack? Is This the F-47?

Also of great significance, the “nose radome” on the front end of the aircraft looks large, something which can be used to accommodate long-range, high-fidelity radar. A larger nose radome can increase weight and slightly reduce stealth qualities, yet it can package a much higher concentration of ‘transmit/receive” modules needed for long-range AESA radar. This makes sense, given the Concepts of Operation associated with the F-47, as it is likely configured to transit great distances in the Pacific and target enemy aircraft from stand-off ranges. A longer range AESA could be critical to the F-47 in light of the longer ranges associated with the Chinese J-20, an aircraft which also has a larger nose radome and ultra long-range AESA radar. The F-47, however, appears stealthier than the J-20, as it has no “fins” or “vertical” structures.