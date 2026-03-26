AI, Smart Sensing, New Computing: Mysterious B-21 Breakthrough Technology

by Kris Osborn, Warrior
As photographs of the first “two” US Air Force B-21 bombers blast onto the public scene, most observers can only speculate about the mysterious, yet paradigm-changing suite of technologies said to be woven into the platform. There is, by design, very little information available about those critical technical elements of the platform less visible to the observers eye. Its weapons interfaces, computing, coating materials, stealth components, thermal management and networking technologies are expected to introduce new, paradigm-changing capabilities into the realm of high-altitude stealth bombing.
B-21 Stealthier than B-2?
What is visible to the eye, when one compares available B-21 images to those of the existing B-2, does seem to indicate what could interesting advances in the realm of stealth, When compared with the B-2, the B-21 is a smoother, more wing-body blended horizontal fuselage with smaller, more conformal inlets on top of each wing. Perhaps of even greater significance, the aircraft itself is considerably smaller and lighter weight than its B-2 predecessor. Specifically, the wingspan of the B-2 is 172 feet, considerably longer than the 140-foot wingspan of the B-21. There is a huge difference in take-off weight as well; the B-2 is cited with a maximum take-off weight of 336,500 pounds, much more than the 260,000 pound take-off weight of the B-21.
Smaller size and technological sophistication are by no means incompatible but rather somewhat aligned given technological advances in recent years. Why is the B-21 so much smaller? Many of the reasons likely pertain to weight, speed and drag, as a lighter weight aircraft would be capable of sustaining advanced speeds with less fuel and drag, and a smaller airframe would also better enable aerial agility. Certainly a high altitude bomber would not need to dogfight and “vector” like a fighter jet, yetthere is definitely a tactical advantage to a bomber having improved aerial agility. Speed alone is a survivability enhancing attribute for a high altitude stealth bomber as it makes the aircraft even less “detectable” to ground-based radar systems. Additionally, a high altitude bomber would also benefit greatly from an increased ability to maneuver in a hostile, high-threat environment as targets and combat circumstances change quickly.
It is also entirely conceivable that a smaller aircraft would, quite simply, be stealthier as well. Not only is there less “airframe” or “metal” for ground based radar to bounce electromagnetic “pings” off of and generate a return signal, but a smaller aircraft might generate less of a heat signature. It seems technologically sensible that a smaller airframe such as the B-21 might leverage a new generation of thermal management technology. The closer an airframe is to the temperature of the surrounding atmosphere, the less detectable it is to infrared “heat” sensors.
B-21 Computing advances
The largest reason why the B-21 is smaller than the B-2 may pertain to critical advances in software, AI-enabled computer processing and hardware configurations. “Lowering the hardware footprint,” as it is called, is a term to explain how advances in software, virtualization, information storage and processing capacity enable a smaller hardware “form factor.”
This increases efficiency and allows a smaller platform to accomplish as much or more sensing, computing, networking and data processing as a larger one. This form factor dynamic is not only relevant to computing but also of great relevance to sensing technologies and weaponry. Fewer pieces of hardware are needed when smaller components can combine the functionality of a group of otherwise disconnected sensors into a single integrated system. Essentially, technological progress can enable superior sensing, computing and weapons interfaces in a smaller airframe.
This kind of streamlined sensing and computing aligns closely with stated concepts of operation associated with the aircraft, as the B-21 has been described by senior Pentagon weapons developers as a “sensing” node and flying command and control platform capable of operating groups of drones and sharing information across land, air, sea and space domains. The bomber will not only conduct bombing missions but also function as a sensing and targeting aircraft capable of exchanging and organizing time-sensitive information from satellites, drones, manned aircraft, ground vehicles and even surface ships
B-21 Technology
The sleek, stealthy looking bat-like design of the emerging B-21 stealth bomber is understandably generating interest in the mysterious and largely "secretive" new program, yet developers and senior Pentagon leaders have been clear to emphasize some of its intended missions and corresponding Concepts of Operation.
Eluding enemy air defenses to penetrate and attack hostile targets is of course its high-valued mission, and for years many Air Force leaders and weapons developers have made it clear that the B-21 Raider incorporates new, paradigm-changing dimensions of stealth technology.
Beyond its stealthy design and bomb attack mission scope, the B-21 platform will also operate as a critical sensor or “intelligence” node in the sky, functioning as a multi-domain, networked “gateway” point at which to collect, process, analyze and transmit vast pools of time-sensitive, combat relevant information.
B-21 as Aerial Node
Of course specific mission details, concepts of operations or technological capabilities of the B-21 remain mysterious and largely unavailable for security reasons, as it is a largely “black” or secret program, the bomber will likely function as an indispensable data processing and transmission node within a broader, integrated multi-domain combat network.
Senior Air Force leaders have said the B-21 will not only fly unmanned systems itself but also control drones from the air as well. The B-21 could use its stealth, altitude advanced sensing to potentially identify previously unseen high-value air, ground or surface targets and transmit detail to other air and ground-based command and control nodes.
This mission concept is of course an integral part of the Pentagon’s Joint All Domain Command and Control program, a highly prioritized effort to link data across domains in real time through a joint air, land, sea and space force. This will be made possible by secure transport-layer communications technologies, technical interfaces and “gateways” able to essentially “translate” information gathered through otherwise incompatible data formats.
B-21 Controls Drones
This advanced sensing and computing technology will enable the B-21 to control nearby drones, process incoming sensor data from air, sea, ground and space information collection nodes and transmit high-value target detail to other nodes, platforms, attack systems and human decision-makers.
Using advanced, high-speed computer processing and AI-enabled analytics, the B-21s sensors and on-board computing may help determine the “optimal” effector or method-of-attack through which to destroy an enemy target.
Should key targeting information arrive through an RF signal, datalink, satellite or wireless computer, an AI-enabled data “gateway” type system can integrate otherwise incompatible data formats to “pool” and analyze targeting and intelligence information.
B-21 & AI
Using AI at the point of collection, B-21 computers would be positioned to integrate new incoming information from disparate sources and bounce collected detail off a vast-database to make determinations, perform analyses and present an integrated, multi-domain targeting and threat landscape picture to human decision makers in the cockpit or on the ground.
Through what Senior Air Force weapons developers describe as software-hardware synergy, it seems conceivable that B-21 sensors, computers and electronics could better scale, deploy and streamline procedural functions such as checking avionics specifics, measuring altitude and speed and integrating otherwise disparate pools of sensor information.
Among other things, this approach means war-sensitive sensor, targeting and navigational data will be managed and organized through increased computer automation. This will allow pilots to make faster and more informed combat decisions.
Often referring to the B-21 in the context of a “family of systems,” senior Air Force leaders have for quite some time discussed the new aircraft as expected to be capable of unmanned missions.
B-21 & Autonomy
This concept of operations could evolve in several ways, as it could involve preparations for having the B-21 fly unmanned missions itself, or operate groups of networked drones from the cockpit of the aircraft. While there is of course no substitute for the unique decision-making attributes of human cognition deemed critical to real-time dynamic adjustments amid a host of fast evolving air warfare variable, there are also unprecedented advantages to using drones in close coordination with the bomber.
This kind of “loyal wingman” capability, now progressing quickly through Air Force testing and development, enables a manned crew to control the flight path and sensor payload from the cockpit of the aircraft. This not only allows manned crews to operate at a safer stand-off range but also enables operation of a forward “node” or sensor platform from which to conduct surveillance, test enemy air defenses or even drop weapons when directed by a human.
Manned-Unmanned Teaming
Through programs such as the Air Force’s Valkyrie drone, the service has already demonstrated the ability of an F-35 or F-22 to fly alongside of and operate drones such as the Valkyrie. This greatly reduces latency by avoiding a need to route time-sensitive surveillance and targeting data through a ground station.
B-21 manned-unmanned teaming also introduces a wide range of new tactical possibilities, to include an ability to deliver a much larger weapons payload, increase dwell time over target areas and conduct attacks over a wider envelope or engagement area.
Armed drones could also be directed to fire upon and “jam” enemy air defenses with EW or even drop weapons when directed by a manned B-21 operating in the role of command and control. Unmanned systems could also incorporate what Air Force senior leaders refer to as “attributable,” lower cost mission systems.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University