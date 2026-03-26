AI, Smart Sensing, New Computing: Mysterious B-21 Breakthrough Technology

What is visible to the eye, when one compares available B-21 images to those of the existing B-2, does seem to indicate what could interesting advances in the realm of stealth, When compared with the B-2, the B-21 is a smoother, more wing-body blended horizontal fuselage with smaller, more conformal inlets on top of each wing. Perhaps of even greater significance, the aircraft itself is considerably smaller and lighter weight than its B-2 predecessor. Specifically, the wingspan of the B-2 is 172 feet, considerably longer than the 140-foot wingspan of the B-21. There is a huge difference in take-off weight as well; the B-2 is cited with a maximum take-off weight of 336,500 pounds, much more than the 260,000 pound take-off weight of the B-21.