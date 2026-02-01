Air Force AI Shortens Targeting & Attack From 10 Minutes - to - 10 Seconds

"The design of the experiment had a couple of things that we wanted to ascertain. One was, one is, is AI ready? Two, does industry have tools that are ready to go today? Or if they do, like how much development do they need to further refine and get capability to the warfighters today or fast? And then three, what's the quality of AI? And so in 2025. You saw the DASH-3 experiment. That was a third of three experiments we did last year. And we saw all of the hypotheses turn out to be true and some varying levels of some improvements that we can do with artificial intelligence or agentic workflows, large language models, et cetera. So we're pretty excited for where we got in 2025 and looking forward to 2026," Col. John Ohlund, Director, Advanced Battle Management Systems Cross Functional Team.