Air Force AI Shortens Targeting & Attack From 10 Minutes - to - 10 Seconds

"The design of the experiment had a couple of things that we wanted to ascertain. One was, one is, is AI ready? Two, does industry have tools that are ready to go today? Or if they do, like how much development do they need to further refine and get capability to the warfighters today or fast? And then three, what's the quality of AI? And so in 2025. You saw the DASH-3 experiment. That was a third of three experiments we did last year. And we saw all of the hypotheses turn out to be true and some varying levels of some improvements that we can do with artificial intelligence or agentic workflows, large language models, et cetera. So we're pretty excited for where we got in 2025 and looking forward to 2026," Col. John Ohlund, Director, Advanced Battle Management Systems Cross Functional Team.
"The experiments also showed just the great level of American ingenuity that we have in our industry partners wanting to work with warfighters. There are advanced tools, machine learning that we're putting to use, but there's also a lot of just getting down and doing some solid coding and programming problem solving that was great to see as well," Col. John Zane, ABMS Cross Functional Team, Staff Officer.
"We see a lot of efforts of moving data through the military system, and it is reaching decision makers, and we're getting better and better at it each day. One of the things that the Advanced Banner Management System cross-functional team was working on is........ 'that's great that we're moving all the data, but is there a chance that there's information overload or data overload?' Is there going to be a cognitive asymptotic limit to where we're going to need the machine to then start to absorb a lot of the additional information that's being presented to decision makers or our operators? That's where the design of the DASH experiments was looking. We need decision advantage tools now so that an information advantage is bringing more and more data in front of our operators," Ohlund said.