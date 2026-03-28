Air Force Drops 5,000-lb Next-Gen GBU-72 Massive Bunker-Buster on Iran

The weapons use a time-delayed fuse to ensure the explosives don’t detonate until the weapon has reached its desired depth. This delay allows it to bypass outer layers of protection—such as bunker roofs or underground shielding—and explode within the target itself. The result is far more destructive than a surface blast, as the explosion occurs in confined spaces, amplifying pressure and structural damage.Its elongated, narrow body is engineered to minimize air resistance during descent and to concentrate force onto a smaller surface area upon impact. This focused force allows it to punch through layers of reinforced concrete, rock, or soil rather than dispersing energy across a wider area.