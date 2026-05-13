Air Force Revs Up F-47 Budget to $5 Billion for 2027

Often referred to as “open architecture,” the approach is grounded in the establishment of interfaces and IP Protocol able to “embrace” and quickly “integrate” new weapons, sensors, software, computing or avionics as they become available. This favors the possibility that the platform will not only emerge as a superior weapons system but also exists with an ability to continuously modernize over time to “keep pace” and sustain its superiority for decades into the future. New software modifications will increase the weapons envelope, new computing and processing speed will aggregate and analyze larger pools of data across domains and otherwise incompatible systems. With new software upgrades, increments or enhancements, for example, the F-35 has massively expanded its computing, sensing and weapons capabilities, so it stands to reason that the Air Force would seek to engineer a 6th-generation stealth aircraft able to preserve its superiority for decades moving into the future.