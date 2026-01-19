Are Iran's F-14s Combat Ready, Lethal and Threatening?

However, even if Iran is using enterprising methods of maintaining the fuselages of the F-14s and upgrading the electronics, weapons and computing, there are still real limits to just how long a decades-old airframe can remain viable. The US Navy F/A-18 and US Air Force F-16 have been relying upon Service Life Extension Plans (SLEP) to extend flight hours of the aircraft by thousands of hours beyond what was originally intended for the aircraft. Some structural reinforcements, coupled with software upgrades and engine sustainment may be able to keep the Iranian F-14s functional in the short term, however it would seem extremely unlikely that Iran could keep them relevant very much longer. Essentially, even if Iran has found a method of maintaining the F-14s, they are bound to hit a wall or simple limit in terms of how much longer they can fly and how much more they can be upgraded.