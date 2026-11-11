Army Breaks "New" Ground Connecting Weapons Systems For War

“The tools that we're employing are allowing the division at Echelon to move at speeds that we have not been able to do previously. From the top down, if it is the division Commanding General making a decision, it's based off of data and information that is being fed from multiple incoming sources, yet it's seamlessly put into a shared data layer that is accessible from all Echelons. The Commander is getting the rawest, most up-to-date data to make an informed decision. Then, it goes back to the tactical level, so it's a seamless cycle of information that we just haven't seen at that speed before,” Rangel said.