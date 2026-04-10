Army M142 HIMARS Redefines Ground War with ATACMS & GMLRS

The precision-guided Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System blasted onto the scene during Operation Enduring Freedom when it was used to attack the Taliban and then also used in Iraq in Operation Iraqi Freedom as well. The arrival of the weapon, which uses GPS and IMU precision guidance emerged at a time when the Army was just beginning to shape attack tactics and strategies due to the arrival of precision land munitions. Going back to the Gulf War in the early 1990s, precision guided air attack and weapons such as Joint Direct Attack Munitions have enabled pinpoint attacks from the air, however it was 2007 when the Army introduced a first-of-its kind precision-guided land weapons such as 155mm artillery and rockets as well. These innovations were paradigm changing for land-war commanders who had for years merely thought of artillery as an “area” weapon designed to blanket an area with suppressive fire, allowing troops to maneuver.