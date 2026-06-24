Army Pioneers Use of Generative AI “Data Minutes” for Multi- Domain Missions

In an effort to compete with the private sector to recruit “top-tier-talent” for rapidly advancing AI, the department is working on ways to “create sort of a … more patriotic point of view, or option, for kids coming out of college or out of grad school to come do something for their country,” Explains Michael. While the private sector's economic power can't be squandered, the department can “appeal to the next generation's sense of patriotism.” In fact, several hundred recent graduates have already been hired as of May 20, 2026. Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of a prominent defense acquisition software company, further explains the high standard maintained throughout the selection process, “We are here to build a business that serves the warfighter. If that is not a mission you are interested in supporting, call somebody else,” Murphy said.