B-2 Eludes & Destroys Iranian Air Defenses & Weapons Sites

These kinds of missions are a clear follow-on to the kinds of clandestine, high-altitude bombing missions the B-2 likely performed at the outset of the war, wherein the stealth platform likely targeted and destroyed whatever Iranian air defenses might be operational. These initial attacks are consistent with the B-2s core mission: launch secret, quiet, undetected attacks over heavily defended enemy territory to create a safer “air corridor” for less stealthy planes to operate within extremely lethal,otherwise uninhabitable airspace. Weapons selection, navigational data and intelligence analysis are all controlled by a human pilot, operating a digital display, computer screen and fire control system in the sky. The aircraft has eight displays, and incoming data from different pools of sensor data can likely now be “fused” into a common picture for pilots.