Best European Fighter: Gripen, Eurofighter, Dassault Rafale or F-35?

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon and French Dassault Rafale are all promising, upgradeable 4.5-gen fighters with an ability to perform well and defend Europe in coming decades, however they collectively fall well short of the Europe-wide fleet of F-35s.,

The first major reason for an F-35 defensive perimeter in Europe pertains to a clear question of mass, given that the F-35 is now operated by at least 13 countries across the European continent. Not only does that enable a fleet of F-35s to “out mass” or overwhelm a much smaller number of Russian Su-57s, but all F-35s from every country can securely quickly and successfully share data with one another using the common Multifunction Advanced Datalink (MADL). What this means is that, even if the Su-57 could rival the F-35 to any degree, and that is certainly not an established fact, Russia will suffer a significant numbers and networking deficit.

These are just a few of the factors indicating why the F-35 would likely be a much better choice for European deterrence than any 4.5-gen European fighters. The F-35 is not only stealthier and 5th-gen but able to continuously upgrade in an unparalleled fashion. Each new software drop enables a new sphere of weapons integration, so the F-35 will perpetually expand its lethality.

Software drop Block IV, for example, enables the F-35 to drop the Stormbreaker weapon, a next-generation air-dropped munition able to track and destroy targets in all weather at distances out to 40km. In development for many years by Raytheon, the Stormbreaker incorporates a now famous “tri-mode seeker,” meaning it can leverage RF, laser or all weather millimeter wave guidance and targeting technology. The weapon is also engineered with a two-way data link enabling retargeting and in-flight adjustments. Tactically speaking, the GBU-53/B Stormbreaker can track a moving target through fog or weather obscurants from great distances and adjust course as needed. This much anticipated weapon will greatly multiply and expand the F-35s attack capabilities in more dynamic modern threat environments.

F-35 Block IV Weapons

The success and implementation of Block 4 hinges upon the continued production of a technological upgrade to the F-35 referred to as Tech-Refresh 3, something which introduces new generations of computer processing power into the jet.

Block 4 will also enable the F-35 to fire weapons such as the new ultra high-tech, long-range AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile. This air-to-air and air-to-ground attack weapon is more precise, less detectable, more lethal and longer range than the existing AIM-120 AMRAAM, as it was engineered specifically to address the changing threat equation. Many of the details of the AIM 260 are not available publicly for security reasons, yet its arrival could prove critical to the continued relevance of the F-35. As has been the case throughout the multi-year trajectory of the F-35, software “drops,” “adaptations,” “interfaces” and fire control specs are needed to accommodate new generations of weapons as they appear.. With Block IV, the F-35 will also fire the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile - ER, a significant air-attack weapon engineered to identify and “destroy” ground based enemy air defenses emitting an electronic signature. The ER or “extended range” component of this is extremely significant, as it is designed to enable a manned fighter jet to target and attack air defenses from safer “stand-off” ranges.

This ability to upgrade, and surge into the future with new weapons capability, potentially sets the F-35 apart from its 4.5-Gen rivals. The upgradeability is in large measure accomplished by the use of a technical infrastructure based on common standards and IP protocol designed to ensure interoperability, so that new weapons can integrate into the computer system and fire control without there being a need to replace hardware.

F-35 Stealth

The largest margin of difference between the F-35 and European rival fighter jets can be understood in terms of stealth. The F-35 is built with coating materials, radar absorbing composites and bolts, seams and welding specifically designed to lower radar cross section. European 4.5-gen fighters such as the Typhoon, Gripen and Dassault have protruding structures and a less rounded fuselage, making them much more likely to generate a return rendering or signal to enemy radar.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University