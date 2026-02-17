Can an Upgraded EuroFighter Typhoon Rival a U.S. F-22?

While the airframes of the Typhoon can be traced back several decades, they have remained quite viable and received maintenance and sustainment in recent years. Airframes themselves can remain viable for decades provided they receive sufficient and regular maintenance with structural reinforcement as needed. Therefore, with a solid airframe, a fighter jet can be upgraded with new weapons, software, sensors, computing, avionics and communications technology such that it is an almost entirely different aircraft than it was at its inception. The aircraft originally began with the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain but has moved forward to fly with many countries such as Austria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.