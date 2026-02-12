Can Russia's New Tu-22M3 Bomber Rival an Upgraded B-52?

In a manner not inconsistent with the United States Air Force’s approach to the B-52, Russia has adapted the roles and missions of its classic supersonic bomber from a close-in conventional “area” bomber to more of a stand-off platform capable of firing long-range weapons without becoming vulnerable to advanced air defenses. Generally speaking, new generations of modern air defenses have increasingly made it next to impossible for non-stealthy aircraft to operate within range of being hit, particularly in Ukraine. It is likely a key reason why the mystery of air support has continued in Ukraine, meaning neither side has been able to establish air superiority.