Can Russia's New Tu-22M3 Bomber Rival an Upgraded B-52?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Unlike the extensively upgraded B-52, which continues to evolve with new technology, Russia’s industrial limitations may prevent similar advancements with its classic Tu-22M, despite the “M3” modernization effort.. As modern air defenses improve, can the Tu-22M remain a viable strategic bomber, or is its future in doubt? Russia’s use of the Tu-22M in Ukraine seems to address this question as it represents a tactical shift away from the concepts that first informed the creation and deployment of the bomber during the Cold War.
Tactical Bomber Shift
In a manner not inconsistent with the United States Air Force’s approach to the B-52, Russia has adapted the roles and missions of its classic supersonic bomber from a close-in conventional “area” bomber to more of a stand-off platform capable of firing long-range weapons without becoming vulnerable to advanced air defenses. Generally speaking, new generations of modern air defenses have increasingly made it next to impossible for non-stealthy aircraft to operate within range of being hit, particularly in Ukraine. It is likely a key reason why the mystery of air support has continued in Ukraine, meaning neither side has been able to establish air superiority.
Nonetheless, Russia appears to have made a tactical shift with its Tu-22m bomber in Ukraine, as it has both been effective and vulnerable. Numerous reports cite instances where Ukrainian forces have shot it down, yet it has also been effective in some instances in attacking Ukrainian targets. A report from the Kyiv Independent in April 2024 stated that Ukrainian air defenses had shot-down a Russian Tu-22M for the first time.
New Weapons for Tu-22M3
Also, much like the US Air Force B-52, Russia’s Tu-22 has been the focus of years of upgrades, sustainment, and modernization efforts as the Tupolev Design Bureau initially built it in the 1960s. The most modern variant, the Tu-22M3s, emerged in 2018 and is reportedly capable of high-altitude, stand-off range bombing using Kh-22 cruise missiles.
The plane’s hull is made of aluminum alloys and heat-resistant steel using titanium and magnesium. According to the London-based International Strategic Studies Institute, Russia operates as many as 57 Tu-22M3s, yet much like the B-52, its bombing missions are likely restricted to less-contested airspace, given that the large airframe presents a “hittable” target for advanced air defenses. The use of a long-range cruise missile such as the nuclear-capable Kh-22, for example, parallels the B-52s Advanced Long-Range Cruise Missile (ALCM) and may drive part of the inspiration for the emerging US Air Force nuclear-capable Long Range Stand-Off weapon.
Tu-22M3 Upgrades
However, there are several key unanswered questions related to the scope of the Tu-22M3 modernization efforts as they may not in any way parallel the success of the B-52. For instance, an essay in Russia’s TASS news in 2023 reported that the Tu-22M3s received upgraded payload capacity, which might align with the B-52’s massive internal weapons bay configuration and upgrade. At the same time, it seems unclear if the Russian bomber has integrated anything like the B-52 Combat Network Communications Technology (CONECT) system capable of providing real-time, in-flight intelligence updates.
The B-52 is also possibly configured as an arsenal plane capable of transporting and launching drones, ordnance, or weapons systems to forward locations.
It is also well within the realm of possibility that the B-52 will fire lasers, launch and recover drones, and operate unmanned systems from the cockpit as a kind of aerial command and control node. The airframes themselves of the Russian Tu-22M3 have likely remained viable with some structural support, much like the B-52, yet it seems unclear if the bomber has modernized in a way that could truly rival the iconic B-52.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The HistoryChannel. He also has a Master's Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia