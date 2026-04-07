Can Russia's Su-57 Challenge the U.S. F-35?

Russia's Su-57 boasts impressive speed and stealth, but its true combat potential and advanced capabilities remain largely a mystery compared to the F-35.
By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Speeds of Mach 2, a stealthy configuration and a range greater than 2,000-miles may lead some Pentagon observers to closely “study” and “analyze” Russia’s 5th-Gen Su-57. While the jet is known to suffer a simple “numbers problem” when compared with the F-35, meaning not very many of them exist, its actual capabilities remain a mystery to some extent. Accordingly, it seems only a little is known about how much of a threat Russia’s 5th-generation Su-57 Felon may pose to adversaries.
Russian media says many things about the airframe’s performance parameters, and an observer's eye can see elements of a stealth configuration, yet little seems to be known about its computing, weapons interfaces, sensing, and manned-unmanned teaming capabilities. Certainly looking at the airframe, the Su-57 does look stealthy with its blended-wing body and rounded fuselage.
Su-57 vs F-35
However, the operative question may rather be how might it compare with the F-35 with regard to sensing and high-speed, AI-enabled computing. Is the Su-57 able to gather sensor input from disparate pools of data and perform immediate analysis and organization to present integrated information to a pilot?
Additional specs on the Su-57 suggest it can hit speeds of Mach 2 and travel ranges out to 2,200 miles.
This makes the jet slightly slower than an F-22, which can reportedly hit speeds of Mach 2.25. Also, the Su-57 may not have a thrust-to-weight ratio able to rival an F-22, meaning it may not be as competitive as a complete air-dominance platform such as the F-22. It is reported that the Su-57 has an AESA, or Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and phased array radar, supported by extensive electronic countermeasures. AESA radar is known for monitoring many targets at one time, yet its range can depend upon its number of transmit/receive modules and “packaging” technology.
Further detail suggests the Su-57 operates with an F/A-18-like Infrared Search and Track targeting technology, which among other things, enables fighter jets to operate in a high-threat “jamming” environment.
Su-57 Loyal Wingman?
There is also the question of manned-unmanned teaming, as Russian media reports have made mention of efforts to connect drones with manned fighter jets using what the U.S. Air Force refers to as a “loyal wingman” type of scenario. The U.S. Air Force, for instance, has shown that its Valkyrie drone is able to share real-time data with an F-35, and it does not seem at all clear that Russia’s Su-57 is in any way capable of such use of technology.
Several years ago, Russia’s Izvestia news reported that the Su-57 has been working to network with Russia’s S-70 Okhotnik B-drone. The extent of Russian progress with this may be unknown, in terms of whether the Su-57 can operate with the ability to control drones in real-time. It may not be evolved to the point wherein a single Su-57 can operate multiple drones from the cockpit in a manner comparable to an F-35 or F-22.
Still a Threat?
Nevertheless, the Su-57 may present a significant threat to both Ukraine and the West given its reported specs, technologies, and stealthy configuration. The aircraft certainly looks stealthy with its flat, rounded-wing, body-blended fuselage, has a reported range as far as 2,200 miles, and reaches speeds of Mach 2. The quality of its computing, sensing, weapons, and targeting are likely much more difficult to determine, yet answers to those questions are likely to indicate whether the Su-57 can, in fact, rival an F-35. What kind of range and resolution do the Su-57s sensors have? What about mission systems, onboard computing, and weapons guidance? The F-35 has, for instance, shown in wargames that its computing and long-range, high-fidelity sensors are able to see and destroy large numbers of enemy fighters from stand-off ranges where it remains undetected. How does the Su-57 compare in this respect?
Kris Osborn is President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.