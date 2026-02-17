Canada May be "Off the Fence" & Going F-35

Canada’s air force likely sees its defense obligations in a multi-faceted way, involving a need to defend North American airspace through NORAD, yet also contribute to expeditionary operations with NATO. Any replacement for the CF-18 Hornet fleet therefore has to meet both requirements, and this strategic reality informs much of the ongoing questions about Canada’s decision to sustain or increase its F-35 buy or acquire large numbers of 4th and 4.5-Gen aircraft such as the Saab JAS 39 Gripen. An interesting essay in Breaking Defense says Saab is again showing Gripen details and information with Canada to a greater extent.