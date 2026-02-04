CCAs: Pentagon's 6th-Gen Stealth Fighter Will Control Drone Swarms

There is no hesitation that the F-47’s speed, stealth, sensing and armaments are designed to position it as a pre-eminent air combat superiority platform and strike or rapid attack platform, yet the 6th-Gen F-47 is equally equipped to operate as a flying “command and control” node. Just as was envisioned more than a decade ago, pilots in the F-47 6th-gen stealth fighter are able to operate the flight path, mission scope and sensor payload …. From the cockpit of an F-47. This is the very essence of manned-unmanned teaming, the “loyal wingman” technique and a new generation of Concepts of Operation supporting new kinds of air-combat maneuver formations.