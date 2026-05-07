China Deterrent? Air Force Launches F-22s in the Philippines

As fervor regarding the F-47 and soon to emerge F/A-XX surges throughout the military world, the F-22 Raptor is quietly thriving and improving beneath the threshold of visible enthusiasm for 6th-gen platforms. Placing the Raptor in the Pacific suggests that indeed the F-22 could help network with arriving F-47s in coming years, as 5th and 6th-generation stealth aircraft will need to operate together. The existence of the F-22, its history, and perhaps of greatest importance its modernization, represents a significant element of any US Air Force fighter fleet. It is a large reason why it is a near certainty that the F-47 and F/A-XX will operate with new generations of networking transport layer communications technology. The idea is to engineer data links, interfaces and protocols sufficient to enable otherwise incompatible transport layer technologies to share information with one another in real time.