China's J-20 AESA Radar Indicates "Counter-Interventionist" Strategy

China Aerospace Studies Institute -- US Air Force Air University, National Defense University

"A Look at China's J-20 AESA Radar" by Kris Osborn, Associate, China Aerospace Studies Institute

From the abstract:

"There is a contrasting or somewhat paradoxical component to available information about the People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-20 Mighty Dragon’s performance parameters, because while much can be observed and learned regarding the aircraft’s external configuration and domestically built WS-15 engine, information about its mission systems, computing, sensing and radar seem comparatively far more difficult to locate. This may indeed be by design, because despite general claims regarding its purported capabilities, the PLA seems to publish little data about key elements of its internal technological composition. The J-20’s AESA radar is a key element of this, given that some published detail suggests it may operate with unprecedented detection range. This possibility, if accurate, may raise more questions than answers, given that organic “detection range” is only one of many variables fundamental to AESA integration. Nevertheless, PLA writings seem to indicate that its engineers benefitted from a “latecomer” advantage of being able to integrate lessons learned from previously built AESA systems and purportedly surpass or improve upon them."

Full Research HERE