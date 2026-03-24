Class B-52 Attacks Iran With Stand-Off Precision Weapons

The aircraft can operate with advanced precision guidance systems and fire a wide envelope of weapons, to include the stand-off Air Launched Cruise Missile as well as numerous GPS-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions. Today’s modern B-52 flies with a reconfigured internal weapons bay which greatly expands the volume of weapons it is able to carry as well as the “types” of weapons available to the aircraft. The 1760 Internal Weapons Bay Upgrade, or IWBU, will allow the B-52 to internally carry up to eight of the newest “J-Series” bombs in addition to carrying six on pylons under each wing. The B-52 have previously been able to carry JDAM weapons externally, but with the IWBU the aircraft will be able to internally house some of the most cutting edge precision-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, among others.