Classic B-52 Will Launch Drones & Fire Hypersonic Weapons

The “engine-upgrade” for the B-52 is well known, yet lesser recognized adaptations include the expansion of a new internal weapons bay for bomb carrying capacity, the addition of hypersonic weapons, new digital communications networks and a growing ability to operate as a flying command and control hub able to launch, operate and recover drones. The communications improvements are multi-faceted as they include the addition of a modernized digital system known as Combat Network Communication Technology, (CONECT). Not only does CONECT accelerate and refine data transmission, management, collection and storage but it also helps the service advance tactics and concepts of operation for the modern B-52. With CONECT, crews conducting operations are now capable of receiving in-flight intelligence information and target updates in a way that was not previously possible. An interesting US Air Force essay from as far back as 2016 discusses CONECT as the “first major digital upgrade” to the B-52 enhancing communication and situational awareness.