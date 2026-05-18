Cold War Miracle: When an SR-71 Blackbird "Fell" Out of the Sky, Pilots Lived

A 2017 essay on the incident in History.net cites Osterheld describing the aircraft’s descent as “falling like a brick.” Within moments, the aircraft began plunging downward toward the icy waters of the Barents Sea. The crew experienced crushing G-forces during the desperate attempt to recover control. Meanwhile, Soviet radar operators and NATO tracking stations observed the dramatic altitude loss in real time, unsure whether the aircraft was crashing or under attack. Finally, after several failed attempts, Matthews managed a manual restart of the engines. The aircraft stabilized and recovered from its steep descent just in time to avoid disaster. However, recovering thrust did not end the danger for the Blackbird as the aircraft did not have enough fuel to return to base, something which prompted an immediate tanker aircraft coordination. The aircraft eventually linked up with a tanker near Norway and received enough fuel to continue the journey home.