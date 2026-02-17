Could France's "Burst of Fire" Dassault Rafale Fighter Challenge an F-22?

The upgraded Rafale aircraft is newer than many 4th-gen aircraft which emerged in the 1980s such as the F-15 and F-16, yet its continued relevance hinges upon the extent to which it has been upgraded. If the Dassault Rafael has been upgraded or undergone some type of modernization effort or Service Life Extension Plan, then it could indeed prove extremely worthwhile in conflicts against 4th-generation aircraft. There have been so many technological breakthroughs in the last 20 years that the Dassault Rafale would have to have received regular upgrades in order to compete in a modern threat environment. However, the French military has upgraded the Dassault Rafale and one essay in a publication known as Flying says the Rafale scored a “hit” on an F-35 in a simulated air-combat contingency entertained in a completed exercise called Atlantic Trident 25.