Could the B1-B Classic Workhorse Bomber Survive Chinese HQ-9 Air Defenses?

Of course the B-1B would remain critical in any environment where the U.S. had air superiority, it may be quite vulnerable or of limited utility in a war against advanced Chinese air defenses. The B-1B engines have been refurbished in years to retain their original performance specs, and the B-1 has also been getting new targeting and intelligence systems. A new Integrated Battle Station includes new aircrew displays and communication links for in-flight data sharing. Another upgrade called The Fully Integrated Targeting Pod connects the targeting pod control and video feed into B-1 cockpit displays. The B-1 will also be able to increase its carriage capacity of 500-pound class weapons by 60 percent due to Bomb Rack Unit upgrades. However, how relevant would these upgrades be if the B1-B were quickly seen and shot down by PLA Air Defenses