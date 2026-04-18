Could the US Fully Secure the Strait of Hormuz from the Air?

At first glance such a prospect seems unlikely if not entirely unrealistic, given the tactical circumstances in the ocean and along the Iranian coastline. In order to remove threats to ships transiting through the Strait, the U.S. Navy would have to destroy essentially “all” of Iran’s small boats and coastal missiles and launchers, something which has yet to happen. Many small boats have been destroyed from the air with precision air strikes, yet the Iranians have posted videos of underground cities filled with small boats, so it’s not clear just how much their fleet has been destroyed. At very least, given the remaining Iranian missiles and launchers, it seems nearly impossible that Iran does not retain some kind of credible small boat threat. Drones, satellites, warships and surveillance aircraft could keep 24/7 watch over the strait, but it seems unrealistic that a swarm of small boats attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz could be “seen” and “destroyed” fast-enough from the air to protect vessels passing through. Suicide or kamikaze boats filled with explosives could swarm commercial ships passing through the Strait, something very difficult to counter with air power alone.