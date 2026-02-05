Counter Russia: Europe Will Have 600 F-35s by 2030

The F-35 is famous for its often-discussed Mission Data Files, an advanced computer threat library that bounces new incoming sensor data off of an extensive, specific threat database. Should a sensor encounter a Chinese J-20, for example, or a Russian Su-57, the aircraft’s onboard computer will instantly be able to identify and “verify” the target for pilots in need of launching a rapid attack. The US Air Force consistently updates and upgrades the threat library, much of which is specific to geographical threat areas around different theaters of operation. Now, while each F-35 has its own threat library or Mission Data Files, each F-35 member country operates with a specific version of its own “national” threat library compilation.