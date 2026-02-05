Counter Russia: Europe Will Have 600 F-35s by 2030

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Many European nations, such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Greece, Norway, Germany, and Denmark, could collectively field a 200-or-more-aircraft-strong multinational force of networked F-35s, something which would seem to be of great consequence in the event of a European conflict with Russia. Lockheed F-35 executives say that, according to the current delivery schedule, there could be as many as 600 F-35s flying for European countries by 2030. This reality gives NATO an unparalleled or massive advantage over Russia in any potential great power conflict, as the alliance would be positioned to operate hundreds more 5th-generation aircraft than Russia.
Russia is known to only operate a small number of its 5th-generation stealth Su-57s. Russia’s Su-57 production has also been plagued with budget difficulties and manufacturing complications, so it is not at all clear that Russia will field a credible force of 5th-generation stealth aircraft in the near future. In the event of any potential Russian land incursion in the Baltics or Eastern Europe, Russia would be extremely challenged to establish any kind of air superiority.
Consequently, Russia’s ground forces would be extremely vulnerable to being destroyed from the air by allied F-35s; a Russian ground invasion would arguably have little to no chance in any attack on the European continent, given its massive 5th-generation air deficit. A larger multi-national force of F-35s will increasingly be able to share information and operate from a standard “threat library.”
The F-35 is famous for its often-discussed Mission Data Files, an advanced computer threat library that bounces new incoming sensor data off of an extensive, specific threat database. Should a sensor encounter a Chinese J-20, for example, or a Russian Su-57, the aircraft’s onboard computer will instantly be able to identify and “verify” the target for pilots in need of launching a rapid attack. The US Air Force consistently updates and upgrades the threat library, much of which is specific to geographical threat areas around different theaters of operation. Now, while each F-35 has its own threat library or Mission Data Files, each F-35 member country operates with a specific version of its own “national” threat library compilation.
With databases from F-35 libraries slightly different, pilots from different member-countries could struggle to verify targets and pass precise threat information in some cases, as they may not operate from the same database. For this reason, weapons developers, political leaders, and military leaders are working diligently to craft a single “common database” for all F-35 member nations to use, according to Pentagon and industry weapons developers.
This new common database will incorporate precise, accurate, and common information for all F-35 fighters, thereby better enabling target sharing, collaborative attack, and in-flight intelligence gathering.Each country’s Mission Data Files are slightly different and tailored to its individual “threat-determined” needs. While much of the information is, of course, common, a single collective, unified “common data file” is necessary for all F-35 member nations to operate with.
These efforts are underway, and weapons developers explain that the technology has matured to the point where a single, shared threat library for all F-35s can be created and integrated into member-country aircraft.The standard system will, of course, incorporate elements from all countries, as it will not be identical to any individual country’s library. One single Common Data File will be engineered with advanced computing and distributed across the multinational F-35 force.
As is the case with most Mission Data Files updates and upgrades, the Common Data Files will likely require software upgrades and adjustments to computer systems. With the large number of countries now joining the F-35 family in recent years, there would appear to be a significant tactical advantage associated with having a NATO-wide Common Data Files. However, despite the technological possibilities, existing policy determinations among F-35 member nations need to keep pace with technological progress to enable the rapid implementation of a standard system
