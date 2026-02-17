Countering China: Why US Air Force Needs 500 Stealth Fighters & Bombers

The concept of Fait Accompli, as often discussed in the Pentagon’s annual China report, would be for the PLA to seek to acquire Taiwan suddenly and establish a “presence” on the island before any U.S. or allied force could respond. The idea would be to simply make it too costly in human lives and military effort to “extricate” an embedded Chinese force from Taiwan. However, the Mitchell scholars maintain that preventing a “Fait Accompli” through the forward positioning of war assets and military alliances with Japan, South Korea and the Philippines would not be “enough” to contain China in any kind of a large-scale conflict.