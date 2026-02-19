Delay? Problems? Why is China's H-20 Stealth Bomber Nowhere to be Seen?

Therefore, beyond the mere question of range and global reach, the H-20 could present a very serious “nuclear-mass” threat, should the PLA be able to field a substantial force of the bombers in coming years. What if, for instance, China could potentially deploy a fleet of at least 50 to 100 H-20 bombers capable of collectively attacking with hundreds of nuclear warheads? There is also the question that the H-20 could deploy with an ability to fire hypersonic weapons from the air, as the PLA AF has already deployed an air-launched variant of its YJ-21 on an H-6K bomber. A key question related to the H-20 therefore, naturally pertains to the extent to which its computing, sensing, fire control and stealth properties can actually rival the US B-21. There may not be a clear answer, yet a stealthy external configuration does not immediately suggest the platform has comparable advanced computing, sensing, thermal management or weapons integration sufficient to present a credible challenge to the US and be able to defeat US air defenses and a comparable strategic threat as the US B-21.